Emotions run high at memorial service for 11-year-old who drowned while on soccer tour in Palestine

Pupils wept as they remembered their fallen soccer star.

Orchards Primary School held a memorial service for Kabelo Masalesa.

Kabelo drowned while on a soccer tour in Palestine.

"He left when his life was starting to blossom."

So said a weeping pupil during the memorial service of Kabelo Masalesa, 11, at Orchards Primary School in Norwood.

Rest in peace Kabelo, a group of pupils sang, remembering their fallen hero.

The Grade 5 pupil died on 17 July during a soccer tour in Palestine.

He drowned while swimming with his Under 13 teammates.

During the emotional memorial service, speakers described Kabelo as a gifted left-footed player.

"He left when his life was starting to blossom. When we look at his desk, it brings tears to our eyes. Farewell, Kabelo. Until we meet again," the pupil said.

Below the stage at the school’s hall lay Kabelo's body in a coffin draped with the South African flag.

Next to his coffin were banners bearing his images. Some of his framed pictures stood next to lit white candles.

His mother wept as people praised her second-born child for his talent. Nathi Twala asked the family to remain strong.

Twala said he used to escort Kabelo's team - the Alexandra-based Black Poison FC - whenever they travelled to the airport.

"He has played his part in this world. He ran his race. We were looking forward to better things for him. God has not forsaken his family. He is with the family. His teammates mustn't despair. God is with them.

"For every game, you will play, you should play it for Kabelo. The nation has lost a bright future. He happened to be an icon at a very young age. He has made a mark on the world," added Twala.