EMPD officer implicated in Katlehong tavern shooting to appear in court

Nicole McCain
Two people were killed and four were injured when gunmen shot at patrons at Mputlane Inn in Katlehong.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer will appear in court on Monday after he was arrested in connection with a tavern shooting in Katlehong, Gauteng.

Two people died and four were injured when armed men entered Mputlane Inn and opened fire on patrons on 8 July.

James Dlamini, 56, and Sibusiso Hlatswayo, 29, died in the attack.

The officer was arrested on Friday and will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, confirmed that the man was an EMPD officer but did not reveal any further details. Sello said the investigation was ongoing.

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the arrested officer had been on leave at the time of his arrest.

She said the officer would be suspended and an internal disciplinary process would take place pending the outcome of the judicial process.

However, she stressed that the officer was presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The Katlehong shooting was one of three deadly attacks on taverns during one weekend earlier this month, which saw 22 deaths.

Tavern patrons were also killed in Nomzamo in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg over the same weekend.



