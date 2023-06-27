EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

Two EMPD officers have received an award for bravery, after they were shot multiple times.

The officers were wounded during a shootout with armed robbers in Wadeville in 2013.

Another 10 officers were honoured for their part in apprehending the assailants.

Two Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers have been commended for their bravery a decade ago when, in their quest to foil a heist, they drove a cash-in-transit van.

EMPD commissioner Isaac Jabulani Mapiyeye awarded the Gold Cross for Bravery to Constable Quinton Steenberg and his partner, Constable Yul Liesering, during a parade at the EMPD Kempton Park Precinct last week.

Steenberg and Liesering received information from Crime Intelligence and "immediately acted to prevent the possible fatal armed robbery that was planned by the suspects" on 25 September 2013, in Wadeville, Germiston, Mapiyeye said.

Steenberg recalled that they had driven only around 800 metres when they were crashed into by one of the vehicles driven by the assailants.

"My mind was blank at that moment. I was just thinking about how to neutralise the threat," he said.

They became caught in a shootout and both of them sustained multiple gunshot wounds, leaving them in a critical state.

Steenberg was shot three times. Bullets shattered his wrist and femur and a third bullet, which was in line with his heart, was stopped by his bullet-proof vest.

Liesering suffered 12 gunshot wounds, including one to the head. His femoral artery was severed by one of the bullets.

"I realised this was a life-or-death situation. I said to myself: 'If I die today my wife can hold her head high at my gravesite, knowing I died protecting others'," Stenberg said.

Mapiyeye said a SAPS officer was also wounded in the shootout.

According to The Star, the shootout lasted more than 10 minutes. It resulted in the death of three suspected robbers.

Four people were reportedly arrested.

A touching moment unfolded as Craig Liesering and Quinton Steenberg, brave constables from EMPD, were honoured alongside Michael Callow from DEMS, who saved their lives during an intense 2013 shootout. #Bravery #EMPD #DEMS #ShootoutHeroes pic.twitter.com/DzZ96tR3Cu — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) June 22, 2023

Steenberg's wife was at the award ceremony, where she witnessed him receive one of only three gold bravery awards ever issued.

"She was extremely proud of me. She was there to see how much the department cares about us," he said.

Ten other officers were awarded the Silver Cross for Bravery for providing backup and their involvement in the battle with the assailants.

A commendation medal was also awarded to City of Ekurhuleni advanced life support paramedic Michael Callow, who provided medical assistance to Steenberg and Liesering.

Also honoured was a dog handler and his dog who received medals for recovering explosives and firearms. Warrant Officer Adriaan Fourie was awarded the Silver Decoration for Outstanding Service and his EMPD dog Ghunner was awarded the K9 Cross for Bravery.

"The recovery of explosives and firearms can only be possible with the expertise of Warrant Officer Fourie and his EMPD dog Ghunner. They have found large amounts of explosives, active explosive devices (bombs), firearms and ammunition on crime scenes or used in the commission of crimes, to name a few," Mapiyeye said.

"Ghunner is a well-loved colleague in the EMPD and is currently the only explosives dog in the EMPD, and together with his handler, provides a dedicated 24/7 service. Both Ghunner and Warrant Officer Fourie have received numerous letters of thanks and commendations."