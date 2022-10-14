Employee allegedly steals R3.6m from Limpopo school... then loses it all in investment scam

The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested a Groblersdal Academy's administration officer for allegedly stealing R3.6 million from the school.

Jacoba Johanna Kitshoff, 65, appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of fraud following her arrest.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said allegations were that Kitshoff had accessed the school's bank account after hours and transferred R3.6 million into her personal bank account.

"The school discovered the alleged embezzlement of funds and reported the matter to the Hawks. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had actually lost all that money through an investment scam," he said.

"The accused was granted R6 000 bail, and her case was postponed to 18 November 2022."



