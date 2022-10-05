1h ago

add bookmark

Employee dismissed from Public Protector's office not paid 'a cent of R1.5m' owed after CCMA ruling

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier
  • Sphelo Hamilton Samuel, who was dismissed by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, alleges the office hasn't 'paid a cent' of the R1.5 million backpay as per a CCMA ruling.
  • Samuel told News24 he was not paid his September salary despite returning to work on 4 July.
  • The Public Protector's Office has applied for a review of the CCMA ruling. 

Former Free State provincial head Sphelo Hamilton Samuel says the Office of the Public Protector has not paid him "a cent of the R1.5 million" in backpay owed to him in terms of a CCMA ruling, after his dismissal in 2020. 

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had fired him after he wrote to Parliament to request an investigation into her conduct and financial mismanagement at the Chapter 9 institution. 

Samuel was reinstated on 4 July.

Samuel told News24 this week that he was not paid his September salary and had received letters instructing him not to report for duty. 

He said:

The back payment was supposed to be made by the end of July, but they did not [pay]. They wrote to me saying I must not come to the office because my presence in the office is confusing for the staff because they appointed someone else after they dismissed me.

News24 reported that the CCMA ruled in favour of Samuel in June and had found that while his dismissal was procedurally correct, it was unfair. 

Samuel said about two weeks before receiving his August salary, the office issued him a letter informing him of its intention to apply for a review of the CCMA ruling. 

He attributed his non-payment for September to his refusal to vacate his office. He also claimed that for the three months he reported for duty, he was not provided with work equipment.

READ | Public Protector ordered to pay R1.5m to official who was dismissed for calling for probe into Mkhwebane

"I arrived every morning from 08:00 to 16:00 or whenever they close. I would sit in the boardroom and had colleagues come in and ask me for advice about investigations they are working on," he said. 

Samuel said his refusal to vacate the office not only cost him his September salary, but he was also threatened with an arrest and accused of trespassing. 

Samuel added: 

Today (Monday), they decided to call the police on me. They said I was trespassing. The police came, and I showed them the award and said to them this was a civil case and that I had committed no crime. If they don't want me there, they cannot call the SAPS. They must go to the High Court or the Labour Court and get an order staying the award.

Samuel said the police called off the arrest and he remained in the office until the end of his work day.

Samuel wrote to the acting public protector to enquire about his salary and to inform her of the latest developments.

"She responded but did not commit. She said this was the first time hearing I had not been paid. She copied the senior manager in HR and the CEO and the acting senior manager in legal services," said Samuel.

Spokesperson for the Office of Public Protector Oupa Segalwe confirmed Samuel's claim about the institution's intention to review the CCMA's arbitration award.

He said Samuel's lawyers were aware of the intention to apply for the review to oppose his reinstatement.

"Mr Samuel's lawyers served our office with a notice of intention to oppose on 16 August 2022, which shows that they are fully aware of the review application and the relief therein claimed," said Segalwe, adding that in terms of labour legislation, the arbitration award was suspended, pending the final determination of the review application.

Segalwe did not respond to claims about the PPSA allegedly calling the police on Samuel and its attempt to lay criminal charges against him.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorccmabusisiwe mkhwebanesphelo samuelfree statebloemfonteincrime and courtslabour
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 634 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 7654 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 940 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.60
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.17
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.58
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,726.44
0.0%
Silver
20.99
-0.4%
Palladium
2,324.50
+0.1%
Platinum
933.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.80
+3.2%
Top 40
59,840
0.0%
All Share
66,313
0.0%
Resource 10
64,568
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,073
0.0%
Financial 15
14,053
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo