Employees win Labour Court case against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

In a damning judgment against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Labour Court instructed her to implement the recommendations made as part of the outcome of a disciplinary process against two senior staffers.

Mkhwebane dismissed the two with immediate effect instead of imposing the sanctions that were recommended.

The court found that Mkhwebane could not unilaterally reject the outcomes, and that she could only take them on review.

In the judgment on Friday, Labour Court Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje said the assertions of the executive manager, Ponatshego Mogaladi, and chief investigator, Lesedi Sekele, that Mkhwebane had already decided their fate by dismissing them, were not misplaced.

The two faced allegations of gross negligence or recklessness, unprofessional conduct, and gross dereliction of duties.

In April, the chairperson recommended that Mogaladi be suspended for six months without pay and be issued with a final written warning, and that Sekele be suspended for two months without pay and be issued with a final written warning.

Mkhwebane wrote to the pair on 7 May, attaching the chairperson's findings in the disciplinary hearing.

She said in the letter that she decided not to implement the sanction and dismissed the pair with immediate effect instead. They had until 18 May to make representations to her to say why they should not be dismissed.

The pair approached the Labour Court on 14 May, challenging the decision.

Tlhotlhalemaje found that the staffers' scepticism of Mkhwebane's intentions was not misplaced.

"Even if it were to be assumed that the Public Protector was entitled to alter the sanction and request the applicants to make representations, the circumstances would have been slightly different had the Public Protector afforded them an opportunity to make a representation as to why a different sanction, other than or including a dismissal, ought to be imposed."

"Instead, they are informed that they are dismissed with immediate effect, and are thereafter called upon to show cause why they should not be dismissed. The irony is clearly self-evident, and the applicants' scepticism of the Public Protector's bona fides is not misplaced."

He said Mkhwebane's argument that their sanctions could have been reduced following their written representations, as requested, was "far-fetched and not supported by the content of her letter and its tone."

She was ordered to immediately implement and comply with the final sanctions which the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing imposed.

