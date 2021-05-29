45m ago

add bookmark

Employees win Labour Court case against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Gallo Images)
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Gallo Images)
  • In a damning judgment against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Labour Court instructed her to implement the recommendations made as part of the outcome of a disciplinary process against two senior staffers.
  • Mkhwebane dismissed the two with immediate effect instead of imposing the sanctions that were recommended.
  • The court found that Mkhwebane could not unilaterally reject the outcomes, and that she could only take them on review.

The Public Protector is on hot water again - this time after the Labour Court ruled against her in a dispute involving two staffers.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane altered a disciplinary outcome and decided to dismiss the senior staffers with immediate effect instead.

In the judgment on Friday, Labour Court Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje said the assertions of the executive manager, Ponatshego Mogaladi, and chief investigator, Lesedi Sekele, that Mkhwebane had already decided their fate by dismissing them, were not misplaced.

The two faced allegations of gross negligence or recklessness, unprofessional conduct, and gross dereliction of duties.

In April, the chairperson recommended that Mogaladi be suspended for six months without pay and be issued with a final written warning, and that Sekele be suspended for two months without pay and be issued with a final written warning.

Mkhwebane wrote to the pair on 7 May, attaching the chairperson's findings in the disciplinary hearing.

READ HERE | Public Protector's budget cuts will impact quality and speed of investigations

She said in the letter that she decided not to implement the sanction and dismissed the pair with immediate effect instead.

They had until 18 May to make representations to her to say why they should not be dismissed.

The pair approached the Labour Court on 14 May, challenging the decision.

Tlhotlhalemaje found that the staffers' scepticism of Mkhwebane's intentions was not misplaced. 

"Even if it were to be assumed that the Public Protector was entitled to alter the sanction and request the applicants to make representations, the circumstances would have been slightly different had the Public Protector afforded them an opportunity to make a representation as to why a different sanction, other than or including a dismissal, ought to be imposed."

"Instead, they are informed that they are dismissed with immediate effect, and are thereafter called upon to show cause why they should not be dismissed. The irony is clearly self-evident, and the applicants'  scepticism of the Public Protector's bona fides is not misplaced."

He said Mkhwebane's argument that their sanctions could have been reduced following their written representations, as requested, was "far-fetched and not supported by the content of her letter and its tone."

She was ordered to immediately implement and comply with the final sanctions which the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing imposed.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisi­we mkhwebanedisciplinary processcourt
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 5474 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,903.86
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,827.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,184.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,346
+0.9%
All Share
67,555
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,256
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,078
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,450
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo