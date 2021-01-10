Employment and labour deputy minister hospitalised with Covid-19

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Moloi was hospitalised on Tuesday and received a positive result on Wednesday, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said on Sunday.

"...Moloi remains hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus," Williams said.

All Moloi's staff who had come in contact with her will self-isolate.

"We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19," Williams said.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus."