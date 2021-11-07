Empty Blue Train derails in Germiston, no injuries reported

An empty 19 coach Blue Train has derailed at the Union Station Loop in Germiston on Sunday.

According to transport company, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the derailment occurred at approximately 00:35.

"This was a staged (unmanned) train with no passengers on board. No injuries were reported on site," Transnet's Sibu Majozi said in a statement.

Majozi added that TFR would investigate the cause of the derailment and apply remedial action where necessary.

At this stage, although Blue Train services were impacted, there would be no cancellations.

"There is no impact on TFR's freight operations," added Majozi.

This was one of two Blue Trains owned by the company.