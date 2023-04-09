EMS drone helps guide hikers out of prickly situation in Porcupine Ravine, Table Mountain

A drone was used to guide two stranded young hikers away from a cliff on Table Mountain, Cape Town on Thursday.

The two hiking friends were both new to the activity and struggled to follow the unfamiliar trail.

The drone hovered over the pair while instructions from the rescue team helped them safely back onto the correct path.

Emergency crews used a drone to guide two stranded young hikers off a cliff on Table Mountain, Cape Town this week.

Both new to hiking, the two men had started their hike from Constantia Nek at 07:30 on Thursday and followed the trail up past the dams on the back table of Table Mountain.

Dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) were called to assist the pair after they became stranded later that afternoon.

According to WSAR, the hikers had continued their hike into the Valley of the Red Gods. Following a vague trail, they then started their descent in Porcupine Ravine, down towards Camp’s Bay.

According to WSAR, Porcupine Ravine is a shallow ravine on the Twelve Apostles section, alongside Porcupine Buttress and is generally considered "a challenging hiking route".

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the pair had struggled to follow the unfamiliar trail before calling for help. Teams from WSAR were dispatched to the start of the trail shortly after 14:00.

A drone from the Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Unit quickly located the pair. Both hikers were uninjured.

Nel added that drones have previously been used on several occasions to rescue and locate hikers.

"What was so unique about using the drone in this instance is that it was the first time we were able to guide the hikers directly… onto the right path. If they turned right we were then able to see them using the drone and navigate them to turn in the opposite direction," Nel added.

According to on-scene rescue coordinator, Hugo Vaughan, they could monitor the pair in real-time while the drone was hovering above them.

"We called the hikers on their cell phone and were able to safely guide them away from the cliff and onto the path before the rescue team met up with them. This is the first time we’ve used a drone to guide hikers back to a trail and out of harm's way.

"This again demonstrates how diverse and valuable this technology is. The pair were safely guided down the rest of the trail by a WSAR rescue team," Vaughan added.

According to Nel, WSAR was excited to see younger hikers exploring the amazing wilderness spaces and applauded the two for calling for help when they felt unsafe.

"We really want to encourage more people to get out and take advantage of these beautiful spaces, but with the knowledge that a group of dedicated individuals are always willing to rush to their aid if they need help," Nel added.

Members of the public planning to go for a hike are reminded to save and memorise the WSAR Emergency Contact Number, 021 937 0300.

"We hope this experience doesn't discourage them from venturing out again," Nel added.



