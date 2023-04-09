42m ago

Share

EMS drone helps guide hikers out of prickly situation in Porcupine Ravine, Table Mountain

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A drone was used to rescue two hikers on Table Mountain.
A drone was used to rescue two hikers on Table Mountain.
Carlo Garth Adonis
  • A drone was used to guide two stranded young hikers away from a cliff on Table Mountain, Cape Town on Thursday.
  • The two hiking friends were both new to the activity and struggled to follow the unfamiliar trail.
  • The drone hovered over the pair while instructions from the rescue team helped them safely back onto the correct path.

Emergency crews used a drone to guide two stranded young hikers off a cliff on Table Mountain, Cape Town this week.

Both new to hiking, the two men had started their hike from Constantia Nek at 07:30 on Thursday and followed the trail up past the dams on the back table of Table Mountain.

Dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) were called to assist the pair after they became stranded later that afternoon.

According to WSAR, the hikers had continued their hike into the Valley of the Red Gods. Following a vague trail, they then started their descent in Porcupine Ravine, down towards Camp’s Bay.

READ | Paraglider dies in solo cross-country flight near Wolseley, Western Cape

According to WSAR, Porcupine Ravine is a shallow ravine on the Twelve Apostles section, alongside Porcupine Buttress and is generally considered "a challenging hiking route".

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the pair had struggled to follow the unfamiliar trail before calling for help. Teams from WSAR were dispatched to the start of the trail shortly after 14:00.

A drone from the Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Unit quickly located the pair.  Both hikers were uninjured.

Nel added that drones have previously been used on several occasions to rescue and locate hikers.

"What was so unique about using the drone in this instance is that it was the first time we were able to guide the hikers directly… onto the right path. If they turned right we were then able to see them using the drone and navigate them to turn in the opposite direction," Nel added.

According to on-scene rescue coordinator, Hugo Vaughan, they could monitor the pair in real-time while the drone was hovering above them.

"We called the hikers on their cell phone and were able to safely guide them away from the cliff and onto the path before the rescue team met up with them. This is the first time we’ve used a drone to guide hikers back to a trail and out of harm's way.

"This again demonstrates how diverse and valuable this technology is. The pair were safely guided down the rest of the trail by a WSAR rescue team," Vaughan added.

According to Nel, WSAR was excited to see younger hikers exploring the amazing wilderness spaces and applauded the two for calling for help when they felt unsafe.

"We really want to encourage more people to get out and take advantage of these beautiful spaces, but with the knowledge that a group of dedicated individuals are always willing to rush to their aid if they need help," Nel added.

Members of the public planning to go for a hike are reminded to save and memorise the WSAR Emergency Contact Number, 021 937 0300.

"We hope this experience doesn't discourage them from venturing out again," Nel added. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wilderness search and rescuecape towntable mountainwestern capehiking
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1575 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1447 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.45
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,007.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,466.32
0.0%
Gold
2,007.49
0.0%
Silver
24.98
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo