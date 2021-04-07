eNCA journalists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha

eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock and camera operator Asanda Javu were robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

They were reporting on a package eNCA was presenting on service delivery, and the state of roads in South Africa.

Their earlier reportage had shown potholes and sewerage in some streets as they moved from suburb to suburb to highlight the growing problem.

"Reporter Monique Mortlock and camera operator Asanda Javu were in Khayelitsha, reporting on the lack of service delivery in the area," eNCA reported on its website.

Their camera kit and cellphones were taken.

To add to their trauma, Mortlock tweeted they were asked to go to a different police station to report the attack, but were eventually assisted at the first one they visited.

eNCA said they were attacked after a live crossing to The Lead.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the eNCA crew were robbed by four armed men as they were packing up their camera equipment after conducting interviews at Jafta K Masemola road opposite Luthando School at 15:50.

Van Wyk asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This year, Mortlock also lodged a complaint of assault with the police after a protester pulled her mask off while she was covering resistance to a lockdown beach ban.

The protester, Craig Peiser, was sent for a psychiatric evaluation and found not fit to stand trial.

He was released from a psychiatric institution a few days later.

