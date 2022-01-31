1h ago

Engineers to investigate Hammanskraal school 'sinking into the ground'

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
A block of 10 classrooms at Sekampaneng Primary School is not in use after one classroom collapsed a week ago.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The DA's Gauteng spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho said several other classrooms were in a waterlogged area.
  • The Gauteng Department of Education has dispatched a team of structural engineers to conduct an assessment.

The Gauteng Department of Education says it has roped in structural engineers to conduct an investigation after a classroom collapsed at a primary school in Temba, Hammanskraal.

This came after Khume Ramulifho, education spokesperson for the DA in Gauteng, revealed that a block of 10 classrooms at Sekampaneng Primary School were not in use after one classroom collapsed a week ago.

Ramulifho said several other classrooms were in a waterlogged area.

"Some of the classroom walls have cracks and pose a safety risk for both pupils and teachers, leaving the school in a dire state."

According to Ramulifho, community members built the school in the early 1950s. He said the school had more than 2 400 pupils and the classrooms were severely overcrowded and not conducive for learning and teaching.

"It is unacceptable as our learners are being denied the dignity of learning in an adequate environment. This situation has arisen because of the department's failure to fix our school infrastructure and to conduct regular oversight and monitoring of our schools."

He said: 

It is the responsibility of the department to eradicate all the ageing infrastructure and ensure that our schools have adequate classrooms, learning materials and equipment.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was aware and concerned about the infrastructure challenges at the school.

Mabona said the department had dispatched a team of structural engineers to conduct an assessment.

"Upon completion, a report and the associated bills of quantities will be provided for implementation.

"Accordingly, the school is waterlogged and literally sinking into the ground, especially with the recent ... rain."

Mabona said the department decided not to close the school but would provide mobile classrooms for the affected pupils while they worked on fixing the school.

