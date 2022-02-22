Enoch Mgijima Municipality launches court bid to block premier from interfering in its affairs

The Enoch Mgijima Municipality has launched a legal bid to bar Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and two of his MECs from interfering in its affairs.

It also wants the court to remove " an unlawful and intransigent administrator who was appointed by the province " .

The municipality says provincial government-seconded Monwabisi Somana's term of office ended on 31 October 2021.

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has taken Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and two MECs to the East London High Court seeking an interim interdict to restrain them from unlawfully interfering with the municipality's constitutional mandate and duties.

Mabuyane, Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqata are listed as respondents in the case.

The municipality claimed administrator Monwabisi Somana, who was appointed by the province and whose term ended at the end of October, still had signing authority and access to the municipality's bank account.

The council now wants the court to declare that Somana is no longer an administrator as his secondment came to an end when a new council was elected in November last year.

In her founding affidavit, municipality manager Nokuthula Zondani told the court Somana had left the municipality heavily indebted, and he had now returned and overthrown her.

She also informed the court a letter, which contained the information confirming his termination, was destroyed when one of the municipal buildings caught alight recently.

Zondani wants the court to make a declaration that Somana is no longer the administrator.

She told the court how he failed to improve the municipality's financial health during his tenure, which ran from 19 March 2020 to 31 October 2021.

Zondani alleged as a result of Somana's failure to do his job, a R42 million municipality infrastructure grant was reclaimed by provincial treasury.

She claimed he left the municipality's Eskom debt sitting at R700 million after finding it at R120 million when he took over.

Zondani told the court Somana disappeared on 31 October when his term ended only to reappear towards the end of January 2022.

According to her, he instructed the fifth respondent in the application, First National Bank, to remove her as a signatory of the municipality's banking account and replace her with him.

Zondani told the court she learnt Somana was seconded to the municipality a second time by Nqata.

In the founding affidavit, she charged he was now refusing or neglecting to authorise payments sent to him for approval with no reason.

"The net effect of this is that, as the accounting officer, I am unable to honour the financial obligations of the applicant as they become due from time to time."

Zondani claimed this was due to Somana's unlawful and intransigent conduct.

She said this had resulted in the Komani-based municipality being unable to pay debts and/or invoices due by it within the requisite 30 days from the date of the submission as required by law.

Zondani told the court how a decision to merge the smaller municipalities of Inkwanca, Tsolwana and Lukhanji with Enoch Mgijima resulted in it inheriting the challenges of other councils.

Giving an example, she said on May 2018, service delivery vehicles belonging to Enoch Mgijima were attached by the sheriff and auctioned off to settle the Nkwanca Municipality's R21 million debt.

Zondani added the different municipalities came with varying degrees of political and administrative instabilities.

She said this was the reason the provincial government invoked Section 139 of the Constitution in the first place and placed the municipality under administration.

Mabuyane's acting spokesperson, Mxolisi Spondo, said the provincial government had filed a notice of opposition.

"We cannot, however, comment further as the matter is still sub-judice," added Spondo.

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said the department was opposing the court application because Somana's term as administrator had not ended.

"The financial situation of Enoch Mgijima has not improved. But we won't get further into details as this matter is now before the court," Komisa added.

Eastern Cape treasury spokesperson Phumelele Godongwana said any enquiries about the court application should be directed to the Office of the Premier as it was the custodian of executive council resolutions.

"The decision to intervene in Enoch Mgijima was taken by the executive council and not by the individual MECs of Finance and Cogta based on a court order," Godongwana said.

Enoch Mgijima spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the municipality's lawyers were still in court waiting for the case to be heard.

