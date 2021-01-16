31m ago

Enock Mpianzi's mother wants to see arrests for her son's death - report

A portrait of Enock Mpianzi at his funeral.
Morapedi Mashashe
  • The 15th of January marked the anniversary of Enock Mpianzi's death.
  • The Grade 8 Parktown Boys High School pupil died while on an orientation camp in the North West.
  • A year later, the 13-year-old's mother says that she wants to see arrests.

The mother of drowned Parktown Boys High School pupil, Enock Mpianzi want to see arrests for her son's death, EyeWitnessNews (EWN) reported.

"Justice is not only money, people think that justice is money - Enock was a human being, he has a right to live," his mother Anto Mpianzi told the broadcaster.

"We leave the child under people's responsibility and we trusted them; all I want is for justice to do their job. I want accountability, I want some people to be arrested so that it is going to stop this thing of killing children," she added.

The interview comes a year after the death of the Grade 8 pupil at an orientation camp.

Mpianzi drowned during a water activity on the Crocodile River in the North West province. This occurred while he was attending his school's orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge.

The 13-year-old was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned in the river, News24 reported.

READ | Anniversary of deaths of Enock Mpianzi, Keamohetswe Seboko - but still no closure or settlement

Investigations into Mpianzi's death found - among other things - that the school, together with its teachers and the principal at the time, Malcolm Williams were negligent in not having an accurate and correct roll call list and that they should be held accountable.

News24 reported in October, last year that Williams had been served with a dismissal notice from the Gauteng education department.

ALSO READ | Parktown Boys' High principal fired for charges related to camp where Enock Mpianzi died

Mpianzi's mom further told EWN that this festive season was very difficult for the family.

"It opened again our wounds, especially today, it is reminding me of the last time we were together when I took him to school and I remember the last moment we had together was at Parktown Boys.

"I didn't know that day he was not going to come back to me, he went without saying goodbye to us," she said.

She added that even after the tragedy, there were people walking free and who got to tell their children that they love them, but that Enock was gone.

"If those kind of people are not punished, they will continue to do the same thing over and over.

"The situation that I am going through - I cannot accept it and see it happen to another parent. It is very painful," she concluded.

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga

