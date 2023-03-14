1h ago

'Enough suffering': Phaahla calls on Nehawu to instruct striking workers to return to duty

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Health Minister Joe Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla
PHOTO: Rosetta Msimango
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the strike by Nehawu members has caused suffering for South Africans who rely on the public health system.
  • He says government employees who fail to return to work on Tuesday morning will be in contempt of a Labour Appeal Court judgment.
  • The court interdicted the strike on Monday.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has caused pain and suffering for South Africans who rely on the public healthcare system.

He said the wage strike deprived the public of life-saving medication and called on the union to instruct employees to return to work on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court interdicted the strike action by essential service workers, including employees in the health sector.

Govt deploys military nurses to help in Gauteng hospitals hit hard by deadly Nehawu strike

The court order, which the department said would bring stability to the health sector, prevented Nehawu members and all essential service employees from continuing with or participating in any strike, picket or industrial action.


Phaahla said employees who failed to return to work on Tuesday would be in contempt of the court judgment.

He said at a media briefing on Monday: "There has been enough suffering, enough pain, enough frustration among ordinary South Africans. One would appeal to them to end this."

He continued: 

The bargaining council is a legally available forum through which issues remaining to be discussed [can] be ventilated. We can allow South Africans to receive the life-saving treatments they require from public health service.

Phaahla said the Labour Appeal Court judgment supported the department's view that essential service employees should be prohibited from participating in strike action that could lead to loss of life. He added that protesters could address their grievances through non-disruptive channels, including mediation and arbitration.

"In order to protect the rights of essential service workers, the law creates mechanisms for deadlock breaking through mediation, conciliation and arbitration," he said.

The minister said the Labour Appeal Court ruling would stand even if Nehawu appealed it in the Constitutional Court.

National shutdown: SAPS warns EFF that lawlessness, criminality will not be tolerated

"If there was to be an appeal in the Constitutional Court, this order by the appeals court will stand to be executed. That is our understanding. I would also hope Nehawu does not go that route," he said.

Asked if the department would participate in wage-related talks, the minister said the department did not directly engage in such matters.

Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi told News24 the union's legal team was studying the court judgment.

Last week, Phaahla revealed that four deaths occurred as a direct result of the strike. On Monday morning, he said more people had died.


