Environmental affairs dept investigating elevated levels of sulphur in Gauteng, Mpumalanga

On Thursday, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries will visit a Sasol plant in Secunda which is suspected to be behind a sulphuric smell enveloping parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Sasol said its Secunda operations have been stable and there were no operational incidents that could have resulted in an increase in sulphur emissions.

Although elevated, the levels of sulphur in the air are still compliant.

"While there are many sources in the area that could be contributing to these elevated levels, the [Gert Sibande] District Municipality's air quality officer has been informed that the Sasol Secunda operation is experiencing stressed conditions as the facility started ramping up operations," said department spokesperson Albi Modise.

"The stench is likely a combination of elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide."

Residents in both provinces took to social media complaining about the unbearable smell.

Modise said ambient air quality monitoring on the SA Air Quality Information System showed although sulphur dioxide levels were elevated, they remained compliant with ambient standards.

"The pollutant causes an odour nuisance even at concentrations far below those that cause health hazards. People who are sensitive to unpleasant odours are likely to experience headaches and nausea."

?? ALERT: UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY LEVEL FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in GAUTENG WEDNESDAY, as SULPHUR STENCH CONTINUES!!!??HIGH RISK GROUPS:•Children•Elderly•Asthmatics•Those with lung disease•Those with heart disease??Air quality levels considered ‘OK’ for healthy adults — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 17, 2021

"As part of the investigations, authorities are in the process of requesting the operations facility to account in terms of Section 30 of National Environmental Air Quality Management Act and to put mitigation measures in place, should they be found to be the source of the smell," he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sasol said: "Sasol can confirm that recently our Secunda operations in Mpumalanga have been stable with no operational incidents that have/could have resulted in an increase in sulphur emissions.

"High-resolution analysers [on point sources], which monitor our emissions, report levels below the limits prescribed by our atmospheric emissions licences under which we operate.

"Given that we operate with due care and regard to the impact we may have on surrounding communities and the environment, we have put structures in place to engage with the community and encourage the public to use these forums to discuss all environmental issues, including air quality."