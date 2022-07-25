27m ago

Enyobeni 'corpse robbers': Court separates teen's trial from three adult co-accused

Malibongwe Dayimani
Police preparing to address journalists outside the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The 16-year-old boy accused of robbing corpses along with three other men, has had his case separated from the adults.
  • The boy and three men stand accused of stripping dead and dying patrons of their valuables at the Enyobeni tavern on 26 June.  
  • Magistrate Annemarie Elliot ordered the media to vacate the courtroom during the appearance of the accused.  

The case against three of the four people accused of robbing corpses at Enyobeni tavern, has been postponed to Tuesday for formal bail arrangements. 

A fourth accused in the case, who is a 16-year-old boy, has been separated from his co-accused. 

The teen's case has been moved to 30 August.

Eastern Cape police arrested the four last week after they allegedly captured them on CCTV cameras, stealing valuable belongings to the dead and dying at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London. 

Twenty-one teens -12 girls and nine boys, aged 13 to 17 - tragically lost their lives on 26 June. 

The police said on Friday that the arrests were the result of the investigation which started immediately after the tragedy.

The three men were arrested on Thursday, and a 16-year-old on Friday - all at their homes in Scenery Park. 

They are all facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property, and defeating the ends of justice. 

The police recovered stolen property - including shoes, weaves, clothes and a watch - belonging to some of the teens who died at the tavern. 

Families of some of the deceased patrons have positively identified some of the stolen items recovered, as their children’s. 

The arrested suspects are not linked to the deaths of the children, as there is no evidence to suggest their involvement at this stage, the police said. 

The investigation into establishing the cause of death is still underway. 

The media was kicked out of the courtroom before the group's appearance and the police only briefed journalists about the outcomes outside the court building. 

