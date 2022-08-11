58m ago

add bookmark

Enyobeni tavern: Final toxicology report completed but findings not released

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The parents of the teens who died at Enyobeni tavern are demanding to know the cause of death.
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has confirmed the final toxicology report is out. 
  • However, Mabuyane and the health department said it is still being analysed by health experts.   

Parents of the 21 young people who died mysteriously at Enyobeni tavern on 26 June have accused the Eastern Cape government of toying with their emotions by sitting on a finalised toxicology report instead of announcing the cause of death of their loved ones.

The parents have formed a task team and vowed to challenge the government for sitting on the report.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed to News24 that he received the report from the Cape Town laboratory last week Wednesday.   

However, Mabuyane and the health department said the report is still being analysed.

Parents are up in arms demanding the immediate release of the report because they believe it could shed light on their children's mystery deaths. 

Khululekile Ncandana, father of 17-year-old Bongo Ncandana, who died in the tragedy, felt the government was being inconsiderate.

READ | Enyobeni deaths: Call to raise legal drinking age to 21, says Ramaphosa as he names all 21 victims

“We have decided to form this task team of affected parents to challenge the government because we have been hearing conflicting reports about the report's status. We feel that the government is playing with our feelings and is playing hide and seek,” said Ncandana.

Ncandana added that they are tired of waiting for answers. 

“Something needs to be done. We won’t be silent about this matter involving our children,” he added.

enyobeni tavern
A forensic expert enters Enyobeni Tavern after the shocking deaths of youngsters.
News24 Malibongwe Dayimani

But Mabuyane said: “Following the receipt of the toxicology report, a team of clinician led by a forensic pathologist had to analyse the results, correlate them with the autopsy findings and the environment where the incident occurred.” 

He said once the analysis and the report are finalised, the outcome will be released directly to the affected families.

“This is a critical process which the team has to handle with care. Due process has to be followed to protect the integrity of the case being investigated,” he added.

He said the report is still with health practitioners and not with the police.

On Wednesday Mabuyane contacted the health department to get the latest in this process.

READ | Methanol found in Enyobeni tavern victims' blood, cops urged to trace their last movements

“We are aware that [provincial health] department is engaging with the families to make the necessary arrangements for the release of the report once it’s ready,” the premier added. 

Provincial health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda confirmed that health experts are still busy with the report.

“This is a complex exercise and the team is conducting the exercise with thoroughness and diligence. Once the report is finalised, the outcome will be released appropriately," said Dekeda.

A senior departmental official with close links to the case told News24  that the toxicology report does not establish the cause of death and health experts are comparing the final report with the postmortem results.

Twelve young women and nine young men died under mysterious circumstances at the Scenery Park tavern in the early hours of Sunday 26 June. 

No one has been arrested in connection with their deaths.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oscar mabuyaneport elizabetheastern capepoliticshealth
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 1242 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 5402 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 4349 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 413 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,791.88
-0.0%
Silver
20.46
-0.7%
Palladium
2,281.62
+1.2%
Platinum
963.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
97.40
+1.1%
Top 40
64,617
+2.3%
All Share
71,265
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,851
+2.1%
Industrial 25
87,063
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,964
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo