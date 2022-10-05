1h ago

add bookmark

Enyobeni tragedy: Case against tavern owners postponed as State brings in new prosecutor

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu appear in court.
Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu appear in court.
PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24
  • Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu are charged with violation of the Liquor Act. 
  • They stand accused of selling liquor to children on the night that 21 youths died at their tavern on 26 June.
  • The parents of the victims are demanding justice.

The case against the owners of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youths died in June, has been postponed to 25 November after the State introduced a new prosecutor.

The tavern made headlines in June this year, after 21 teenagers died there under mysterious circumstances.

The owners, Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi, stand accused of violating the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged patrons on the tragic night.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board opened the case after 12 girls and nine boys, some as young as 13, died inside the tavern and on their way to hospital. 

READ Fed up parents slam critics over Enyobeni deaths: 'Stop blaming us, your children also go to taverns'

The Eastern Cape health department said the children had died from suffocation inside the overcrowded venue. 

On Wednesday, East London Magistrate Kevin von Bratt told the court that a new prosecutor, advocate Tango Phangalele, would take over the case and needed to familiarise themselves with the docket and evidence before the court.

Von Bratt moved the matter to next month.

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi stand in dock
Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi stand accused of violating the Liquor Act.
News24 Malibongwe Dayimani

Defence lawyer Precious Daniel said she was almost ready to proceed with the trial.

"I have been furnished with documents such as photo album and video footage today. I can only now finally say I can consult with my clients properly and cover any loopholes if there are any. We can finally say, on the 25th of November, we are ready to proceed with trial." 

Outside court, disgruntled parents maintained that the tavern couple should be charged with murder. 

Nombulelo Sanarhala, mother of 16-year-old victim Esinako Sanarhala, said: "The tavern circulated posters for the event promising free alcohol, [a] photoshoot, and Wi-Fi. Our kids are young so they fell for that." 

Sanarhala added:

The owners lured our children to their death, therefore that is murder.

Sanarhala also called on the justice department to move swiftly to ensure justice was served in the case.

"Yes, we agree they did not force the children to attend the tavern, but they coerced them by offering free alcohol," she said.

The double-storey tavern has since been shut down after the Liquor Board revoked its liquor licence. 

ALSO READ Enyobeni tavern was 'built illegally' - and had violated trading hours, municipality says

But the parents are not happy, claiming that the owners may be operating four other taverns elsewhere. 

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board could not verify this, but promised to investigate the allegations. 

The Buffalo City Metro previously revealed that the tavern’s structure was built illegally and may be knocked down. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healtheastern capeeast londoncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 691 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 8217 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 983 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.80
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,712.82
-0.8%
Silver
20.29
-3.7%
Palladium
2,262.31
-2.6%
Platinum
921.88
-1.2%
Brent Crude
91.80
+3.2%
Top 40
59,262
-1.0%
All Share
65,657
-1.0%
Resource 10
63,581
-1.5%
Industrial 25
79,478
-0.7%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

5h ago

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo