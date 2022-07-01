Enyobeni tragedy: Owners remove alcohol from tavern under police guard as mass march expected

The owners of Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, have removed all alcohol from the premises, for safekeeping.

A massive march by the young people of Scenery Park is planned for Friday.

Carbon monoxide poisoning has emerged as the possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers who died at the tavern on Sunday.

The owners of East London's Enyobeni tavern, Vuyokazi Ndevu, and her husband, Siyakhangela, have removed their stock of alcohol from the tavern where 21 youngsters died on Sunday.



This ahead of a massive march planned by young people on Friday.

Vuyokazi declined to talk to News24 on Thursday night while overseeing the loading of the stock onto a bakkie, merely confirming that the stock was being taken elsewhere for safekeeping.

Three members of the Public Order Police unit stood next to an armoured police nyala and watched on as the liquor was being removed. The process took several trips.

The couple moved their stock after the police removed the tape cordoning off the tavern. The premises had been under police control for four days.

Young people from Scenery Park are set to take to the streets on Friday afternoon to protest against the tavern and to highlight their plight.

The march will start at the Scenery Park bridge and will move all the way to the local police station. Organisers said they wanted better law enforcement, particularly regarding liquor trade and underage drinking.

Twelve girls and nine boys, aged 13 to 17, died in the tragic incident at the tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is still not known what caused the deaths.

Nineteen bodies were found strewn across the tavern on tables, chairs and on the floor. Two more teenagers died in hospital while another died en route to the hospital.



Authorities have ruled out a stampede as the cause of the deadly incident.

The Eastern Cape health department revealed that 16 survivors of the deadly tavern party were treated for headache, backache, vomiting, and tight chests at its Gompo Health Centre.

Calls have been made for the tavern owners to be held accountable for the incident.

Nearby shop owners breathed a sigh of relief as police officers withdrew from the area and said they hoped that business would pick up again.

A businessman who wanted to remain anonymous said he had lost several days of trading following the tragedy because the police had closed off the part of the street leading to his shop.



On Friday morning, some customers were seen buying items at the store.

A pensioner told News24 living opposite the tavern has been a nightmare for her and her grandchildren.

"The music is too loud, the patrons block our driveways with their cars, they pee on our walls, stab each other, break bottles, and leave the area in a mess. They are arrogant," said Nontsha Mkhululi.

On Thursday and Friday, journalists were allowed to step inside the tavern for the first time.

The toxicology results are still outstanding and will reveal the cause of death.

The police revealed that more forensic tests were being done at a toxicology laboratory in Cape Town.



A pathologist has indicated that a gaseous explosion may have led to the deaths of the children.

Survivors told News24 they spotted a woman spraying what looked like pepper spray in the tavern, while others claimed that it may have been toxic fumes.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has opened a criminal case against the tavern owners for allegedly selling liquor to children.

Attempts to get comment from the couple were unsuccessful. Their comment will be added once received.

