Enyobeni tragedy: Preliminary results indicate methanol detected in bodies of the 21 teens

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Methanol was detected in the bodies of the 21 people who died at Enyobeni tavern on 26 June. 
  • The preliminary results of the tests were released.
  • The government, though, is not yet able to conclude what ended their lives.    

Methanol, an alcoholic substance commonly found in cleaning products, has been detected in the bodies of the 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern in East London's Scenery Park on 26 June.

This was revealed by the Eastern Cape's deputy-director general for clinical services, Litha Matiwane, at the Cambridge police station on Tuesday.

Matiwane tabled the preliminary report submitted by the Cape Town toxicology laboratory.

He was joined by Police Minister Bheki Cele, Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth and Safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe.

The 21 teens - 12 girls and nine boys, aged 13 to 17 - lost their lives on Sunday, 26 June, under mysterious circumstances.

The police investigation is being supported by the provincial health department.

The department took blood and gastric content samples from all the victims and sent it to Cape Town for further analysis by toxicologists.  

Explaining what methanol is, Matiwane said: "It's a product for cleaning... so it's found in other products that are found outside what you would have expected from a tavern. Those are not for human consumption. It is also found in sanitisers."

Matiwane was asked whether the children had consumed poisoned alcohol. He answered:

I don't want to speculate. We are waiting for the final toxicology results. It is rare for this substance to be found in food or drinks.

Matiwane said the toxicology investigation focused on the levels of blood alcohol, carbon monoxide and preliminary qualitative methanol.

According to the findings of the preliminary toxicology report, Matiwane said the carbon monoxide levels ranged between 3.3% and 21%, which was not enough to end the lives of the children.

Matiwane said carbon monoxide levels reach a lethal stage in a human's body when it is above 50%.

Blood alcohol levels for the group ranged from 0.05 grams to 0.25 grams per 100ml of blood. He said these levels were not conclusive of lethal toxicity.

"At this point in time, we can say that [alcohol] might not be the final cause of death."

The second layer of results showed that carbon monoxide poisoning might not be the final cause of deaths of the children, said Matiwane.

The government has ruled out a stampede as the cause of the incident.

Matiwane said that, while methanol had been detected in all 21 bodies, there was still a progressive analysis of the levels of methanol.

"So we just have the qualitative results, saying all 21 had methanol in their blood, but we still need to get the quantitative levels, which will then tell us whether these were at lethal or non-lethal levels," said Matiwane.

He emphasised that the results were preliminary and that the government had not concluded what killed the youngsters at this stage.

Mabuyane, Cele and the other leaders then met with some of the families of the victims to provide an update on the progress made by toxicologists in Cape Town. 

Mabuyane said the meeting and the media briefing were important because of the keen interest regarding the cause of death.  

Eastern Cape police announced last Wednesday they had arrested the 52-year-old owner and two employees.

The arrests come weeks after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges against the owner for the alleged contravention of the Liquor Act.

The owner will appear in court on 19 August. 


