Enyobeni tragedy: Tavern owner, two staffers arrested

The owner of Enyobeni tavern, where 21 children died last month, has been arrested, according to police.

T wo employees have also been arrested.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board opened a criminal case over the alleged sale of alcohol to minors.

The owner of Enyobeni tavern and two staff members were arrested over the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon respectively, following the mysterious death of 21 children at a party at the tavern on 26 June.

Eastern Cape police announced on Wednesday morning they had arrested the 52-year-old owner and two employees, aged between 33 and 34.

The arrests come weeks after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges against the owner at the Scenery Park police station for the alleged contravention of the Liquor Act.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the arrests were made after police investigators conducted a probe, which led to the imposition of fines to the tune of R2 000 on each of the two tavern employees.

Kinana said a summons was served on the owner for his immediate arrest and appearance in a court of law.

The investigation focused on the alleged violation or contravention of the Liquor Act by permitting or conniving for the selling or supply of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years, Kinana said.





The tavern owner is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on 19 August 2022 and the two employees have been given the option of paying the fines.

Kinana added:

Should they fail to pay the fines, they will be required to appear in the same court on the 19th of August 2022.

Kinana added SAPS management reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that all the investigations into the incident would be conducted in a professional and well-organised manner to ensure a successful prosecution and conviction.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed gratitude for the patience from the affected families and communities.

"Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes which all of us will be proud of. This is the beginning of the great work we are doing behind the scenes," Mene added.





A forensic investigation into the cause of the children's deaths is ongoing, Kinana added.

The results will be made available to the affected families, he said.

He added:

There are no new developments at this stage.

Twelve girls and nine boys died after attending the party at the tavern on 26 June.

The ANC Youth League in the Dr WB Rubusana region (Buffalo City Metro) said it welcomed the swift response and arrests.

"The Scenery Park tragedy is a heinous crime which requires immediate justice. The death of 21 young people is an atrocious act and we urge the South African Police Service to conduct speedy investigations on what led to the death of the future of our society," spokesperson Andisiwe Kumbaca said.





Kumbaca added that the league urged the liquor board, the South African Police Service and the municipality to ensure that regulations are effectively implemented and monitored to avoid a similar incident.

"We will monitor the pace of these investigations and take radical action where the expected work is not done by these agencies."

The league added that it intends to attend the tavern owner's court appearance.

