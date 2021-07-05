45m ago

add bookmark

Equal Education goes back to court to force government to feed hungry schoolchildren

accreditation
Tania Broughton, GroundUp
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Scales of justice.
Scales of justice.
Illustration: Lisa Nelson
  • Millions of children depend on the national school feeding scheme for a daily meal, but a significant number of them are not being fed.
  • Last year, the court ordered education authorities to develop practical plans to rectify this situation and report back to the court.
  • Equal Education (EE) says the minister and most education MECs are now in contempt of that court order.

Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month in their battle to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils, reports GroundUp.

EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.

They also say the minister and MECs (with the exception of the Free State) are in breach of the order that they report back to the court on the progress. They want the court to direct that they provide reasons as to why they should not be held personally in contempt of court and sent to jail or fined.

READ | School Nutrition Programme to continue while schools closed for Level 4 lockdown

Deborah Schäfer, the MEC for Education in the Western Cape, is cited as the ninth respondent in the court action, but no orders are being sought against her.

The applicants want an order giving Motshekga and the MECs a month to formulate and implement revised, "realistic" school feeding scheme plans specific to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, describing any challenges and with proper rollout directions.

Constitutional obligation

The applicants are being represented by SECTION27 and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC).

In a supporting affidavit, EELC attorney Pila-sande Mkuzo said she had been responsible for monitoring compliance with the July 2020 order. As of March this year, most of the MECs had not reported at all. She said while the order had resulted in some increase in the provision of meals, a substantial number of qualifying pupils still did not have access to a daily meal, and the MECs had complied "intermittently and erratically" with their reporting obligations.

Mkuzo said the purpose of the July 2020 application was to ensure that education authorities complied with their constitutional obligations in the face of widespread child hunger (during the Covid-19 pandemic).

The Department of Basic Education admitted that the NSNP had not reached a large percentage of pupils, and according to its last report filed in March, at least 1.5 million pupils were still going hungry.

Citing Covid-19 "fourth wave" data from the government-endorsed National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey (NIDS-CRAM), Mkuzo said the feeding programme was still feeding significantly fewer children than before the pandemic because of school closures and rotational attendance.

EE had also conducted a "snapshot survey" of 53 school officials and pupils at public schools. Most of the school officials said pupils were being fed only when they were at school.

"Across all provinces, very few schools reported having any arrangements in place to enable learners to collect food on the days they were not attending school," Mkuzo said.

Some schools reported that the quantity of food being delivered was not sufficient, even for those who were at school.

Parents who were interviewed expressed anxiety about the issue. One said it was a great help for her child to be fed at school because "no one is working" at home. Another said her kids struggled to study because they were hungry.

Regarding the issue of non-compliance with reporting back on progress to the court, Mkuzo said, in 2020 seven rounds of reports were filed, mostly late, and they had failed to comply with the "spirit and purpose" of the order being "largely perfunctory and not directed to identifying and remedying issues".

READ | Food for life on a mission to eradicate hunger in SA

"A common thread across all of the reports is that the uptake of the NSNP has been erratic at best. They attribute this to the persistence of the pandemic, its impact on school closures, a delay in the start of the 2021 academic year, and the ongoing necessity of rotational timetabling to ensure social distancing. They do not, however, proffer any solutions to these issues."

Mkuzo said the pandemic will continue to interrupt schooling. She added that it was imperative for the education authorities to put measures in place to ensure pupils had easy access to daily NSNP meals or food parcels, irrespective of whether they were at school or not.

"The current status quo or 'business as usual' approach is failing learners, exacerbating child hunger and is in breach of the order," she said.

She said EE and its attorneys had proposed practical measures, including providing scholar transport for meal collection and the provision of weekly food parcels as opposed to daily cooked meals, but these had been ignored.

The respondents have until the end of this week to file any opposing affidavits, and the matter has been set down for hearing on 20 July.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
equal educationangie motshekgaservice deliveryeducation
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you make of the Springboks' Test return against Georgia on Friday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I liked what I saw... we're on track for the Lions!
9% - 136 votes
If we play like that against the Lions, we won't stand a chance.
27% - 418 votes
The Boks were rusty, but that was to be expected. We'll improve for the Lions!
65% - 1023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.22
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.87
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,791.73
+0.2%
Silver
26.46
-0.1%
Palladium
2,818.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,103.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
59,889
-0.7%
All Share
65,952
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,996
+1.2%
Industrial 25
84,806
-2.4%
Financial 15
13,028
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul 2021

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo