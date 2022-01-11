20m ago

add bookmark

Equal Education Law Centre backs decision to block media from publishing individual's matric results

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Equal Education Law Centre commended the decision by the education department to not have media publish matric results.
  • They believe the decision prioritises pupils' privacy rights and mental health.
  • However, it called on the department to make sure that pupils who can't go to their schools will still get their results quickly.

The Equal Education Law Centre supports the Department of Basic Education's decision not to allow the media to publish matric results this year because it would violate the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

"Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) commends the decision taken by the Department of Basic Education to comply with the POPIA in furtherance of the rights to privacy and dignity of learners, some of who are children at the time that their results are published," centre deputy director Robyn Deere said on Tuesday.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

"The decision not only complies with the law, but also prioritises learners' mental health, which has in the past been placed at significant risk with the publication of results in national newspapers."

On Monday, the department informed media houses that they would not be allowed to publish the results because this would violate POPIA.

AS IT HAPPENED | Education dept will release Matric results differently this year due to POPI Act

"In order to comply with the provisions of the POPIA, the usual practice of publishing the national senior certificate (NSC) results on public platforms (media platforms) will not occur for 2021," read a letter addressed "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN", dated 10 January.

"As was also the practice in previous years, all learners will be required to obtain their statement of results from the schools they attended. In this way, every learner's personal information with regards to the outcome of their national senior certificate exam will be protected."

It was not immediately clear whether schools would be allowed to post results to pupils who had relocated, or whether the department's SMS line would still continue.

The EELC said that while it welcomed the development, some pupils may find it difficult to get their results directly from the schools they attended.

"It is therefore important to ensure that other avenues to obtain results are available for learners, such as through SMS or WhatsApp communication, as well as securely online in compliance with the POPIA."

The updated POPIA came into effect on 1 July 2021.

Last year, results were published.

Equal Education is a pupils' rights advocacy group run mainly by school pupils. The EELC is a law clinic that works on education reform, and takes on cases and provides legal advice at no charge.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
equal education law centreeducation
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.24
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.73
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,807.59
+0.3%
Silver
22.62
+0.7%
Palladium
1,931.50
+1.1%
Platinum
952.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
81.00
-0.9%
Top 40
67,547
+0.6%
All Share
74,223
+0.5%
Resource 10
72,994
+0.9%
Industrial 25
93,499
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,359
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo