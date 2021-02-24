Equal Education protests outside Parliament as Mboweni delivers budget speech

According to Equal Education, almost 2 000 school infrastructure projects have been stopped or delayed in the 2020/2021 financial year.

EE members, joined by parents and pupils, protested outside Parliament ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 's Budget speech.

EE is protesting against further budget cuts that could impact schools in the country.

Lobby group Equal Education's (EE) demonstration outside Parliament over budget cuts on Wednesday was stopped by the police.



The group was escorted from Parliament by the police.

EE Western Cape head Nintsikelelo Dlulani said: "We came to Parliament to say no to budget cuts but unfortunately we could not do our demonstration because the police started pushing us away.

"There are parents and learners here who are here to raise their voices. We are pushed by police to go to the Grand Parade because they say we are not allowed to be at Parliament."

Dlulani said EE would be intensifying its message to say no to further budget cuts.

"We know there are schools built out of mud, there are learners who are using pit latrines and there are learners who are unsafe at school. We cannot be making the education department a doughnut, young people have the right to protest," she added.

According to EE, almost 2 000 school infrastructure projects have been stopped or delayed in the 2020/2021 financial year. This includes new projects, maintenance and repairs as well as upgrades.

Mboweni did not mention any provision for basic education. However, he did reaffirm the government's commitment to support higher education.

"Government remains committed to ensuring that deserving students are supported through higher education. The National Treasury is working with the Department of Higher Education and Training to work on policy and funding options that will be detailed in the mid-term budget speech," he said.