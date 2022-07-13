Escaped parolee still on the run after killing 2 correctional services officials

Police have launched a manhunt for an escaped parolee, who allegedly shot and killed two Boksburg correctional services officials.

The officials had traced the parolee to the Duduza location.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said the investigation into the murders would clarify how many individuals were involved.

The two officials, who were identified as Mr Faku and Mr Moliki, were shot and killed after tracing a parolee who had absconded.

The correctional services department confirmed the incident, which took place on Tuesday morning.

A firearm was stolen from one of the deceased officials.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the murders.

He said:

The tremendous sense of loss is magnified by the tragic circumstances under which such a violent assault was unleashed against our officials. I wish to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We, together with SAPS, will leave no stone unturned in investigating this crime and apprehending those behind the killing of our officials. We want to send a strong message that acts of lawlessness will never be tolerated."



