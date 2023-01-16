1h ago

Escaped Walkerville tiger still on the loose in Joburg despite all-night search

Iavan Pijoos
Residents were on high alert after the tiger escaped from a plot in the Walkerville area.
  • The search for the female tiger that escaped from a property in Walkerville on Sunday has been unsuccessful so far.
  • The tiger attacked a 39-year-old man and a dog.
  • Residents have been warned to be on high alert.

Authorities are still searching for a tiger that escaped from a Johannesburg South property over the weekend.

The tiger had not yet been recaptured at the time of publication, despite a search throughout the night, said the local Community Policing Forum's (CPF) Gresham Mandy.

Mandy said a team of up to 30 people had been searched for the tiger. However, there had not been any confirmed sightings since the tiger attacked a 39-year-old man, he said.

Residents were warned to be on high alert after the tiger escaped from a plot in the Walkerville area on Saturday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said it was reported that the female tiger had escaped from its cage and attacked a man and a dog in the area.

Sello said the man survived the attack, but could not confirm the condition of the dog. 

According to the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark SPCA, several authorities were on the ground searching for the privately-owned tiger.

"We please ask residents of Walkerville and surroundings to be on the lookout and inform us immediately by calling our emergency number on 083 292 5862 if the tiger is spotted.

"Please do not approach the tiger, she is dangerous," the SPCA said.

It is alleged that the tiger was last seen near the Daleside Vetinary Clinic. According to Mandy, the tiger escaped from a smallholding in the area.

The tiger had reportedly been hand-reared by the property owner, who keeps other wildlife on the smallholding.

She was reportedly kept in an enclosure, but managed to escape after the fence was tampered with and cut.


