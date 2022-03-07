Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate robbed of 5 guns, 135 rounds of ammunition, keys to 10 cars

A group of four brazen robbers have walked away with a number of firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and the keys to 10 cars at RTI in Eshowe.

The robbers are alleged to have also accosted a security guard and tied him up.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery and are appealing to the public for assistance.

A group of brazen robbers have walked away with a large haul of firearms, ammunition, state car keys and petrol cards after hitting the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) offices, police said.

Police confirmed on Monday that the robbers stole 11 firearm safes, five firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and 10 vehicle keys with their respective petrol cards on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the RTI offices were attacked on Sunday at around 22:15.

"Eshowe police received a report of a robbery at the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate offices and proceeded to the scene. Upon their arrival at the said location, police were met by the security guard who alleged that whilst he was conducting his duties, he was accosted by four men at gunpoint who tied him up."

Mbele said a case of business robbery had been opened.

"Eshowe police are appealing to the community to assist with any information regarding the aforementioned robbery that took place at the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate."

News24 requested comment from the KZN department of transport, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Those who may be able to assist is requested to kindly contact Eshowe SAPS on 035 473 4237/Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or information can be communicated via the MYSAPS app.

