1h ago

add bookmark

Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate robbed of 5 guns, 135 rounds of ammunition, keys to 10 cars

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate has been robbed.
The Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate has been robbed.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
  • A group of four brazen robbers have walked away with a number of firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and the keys to 10 cars at RTI in Eshowe.
  • The robbers are alleged to have also accosted a security guard and tied him up. 
  • Police are investigating a case of business robbery and are appealing to the public for assistance.

A group of brazen robbers have walked away with a large haul of firearms, ammunition, state car keys and petrol cards after hitting the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) offices, police said.

Police confirmed on Monday that the robbers stole 11 firearm safes, five firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and 10 vehicle keys with their respective petrol cards on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the RTI offices were attacked on Sunday at around 22:15.

"Eshowe police received a report of a robbery at the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate offices and proceeded to the scene. Upon their arrival at the said location, police were met by the security guard who alleged that whilst he was conducting his duties, he was accosted by four men at gunpoint who tied him up."

ALSO READ | Ex-cop shoots wife, kills her 3 siblings and himself after argument

Mbele said a case of business robbery had been opened.

"Eshowe police are appealing to the community to assist with any information regarding the aforementioned robbery that took place at the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate."

News24 requested comment from the KZN department of transport, but no response had been received at the time of publication. 

Those who may be able to assist is requested to kindly contact Eshowe SAPS on 035 473 4237/Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or information can be communicated via the MYSAPS app.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsrtikwazulu nataldurbancrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5027 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 9855 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.30
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,980.66
+0.4%
Silver
25.65
-0.2%
Palladium
3,007.00
-0.1%
Platinum
1,135.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
67,144
-1.8%
All Share
73,296
-1.9%
Resource 10
87,148
+0.1%
Industrial 25
77,338
-3.0%
Financial 15
15,093
-4.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

2h ago

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo