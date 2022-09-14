1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom being fixed, but challenges 'will keep hitting us' if capacity isn't scaled up - Ramaphosa

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that his 10-point plan to rid the country of load shedding is on track.
  • South Africa is currently under intermittent Stage 4 load shedding.
  • Ramaphosa says the process of repairing the power supply is ongoing.

As Eskom's woes continue to lash ordinary South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa says his 10-point power crisis plan to forge a road to recovery remains in place.

The president was speaking at the launch of the R7.7 billion environmental upgrade project at the Sappi Saiccor mill in Umkomaas, south of Durban, on Tuesday evening.

The project comes after Ramaphosa's call for investment into the economy at the Presidential Investment Conference in 2018.

He said: 

The investment we launched here was proposed in 2018. Many people never believed this would be realised, but today it has been realised and created a good number of jobs.

"Earlier in the day, we were at a facility in the auto industry. There is progress and a lot of positive things are happening in our economy."

READ | Qaanitah Hunter: Eskom is failing and taking South Africa down with it

The president said Eskom continued to face considerable challenges as it battled to get more capacity onto the electricity grid.

"So, until we get to that point, the challenges that Eskom are facing will keep hitting us. Fortunately, they are not continuous, they keep recovering some of the units that have failed from time to time, but the investors understand the challenges and understand where we are."

Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, on Monday said the power utility's maintenance programme was not yielding the required results, with many generating units suffering breakdowns after returning to service.

Cyril Ramaphosa in hard hat visits manufacturing facility
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits two manufacturing facilities including the Sappi Saiccor facility in KwaZulu-Natal.
Twitter PHOTO: Twitter/The Presidency

Eskom escalated load shedding to Stage 4 over the weekend.

Last week, the power utility lost about 24 000MW capacity, with 42 units out of service. It has since returned 37 units to service.

Ramaphosa said investors were confident in the country's ability to combat long-standing power issues.

"They (investors) are also appreciative of the measures and steps we are taking to repair Eskom. So, our process of repairing Eskom will be ongoing. The unfortunate part is that it affects livelihoods and companies."

He said Eskom's challenges were being addressed within the 10-point electricity crisis strategy announced in July.

"That strategy is being implemented and is unfolding, we will soon see progress."

The plan's aim is to expand private generation by waiving regulatory requirements. The government's procurement from independent power producers will also be expanded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcyril ramaphosadurbankwazulu-natalload sheddingservice deliverypoliticselectricitygovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
70% - 2117 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 211 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 300 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
14% - 411 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.43
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.42
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,704.91
+0.2%
Silver
19.47
+0.7%
Palladium
2,121.96
+0.7%
Platinum
896.19
+1.4%
Brent-ruolie
93.17
-0.9%
Top 40
61,185
-0.8%
All Share
67,734
-0.8%
Resource 10
62,167
-1.1%
Industrial 25
83,938
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,620
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo