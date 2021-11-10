Eskom boss André de Ruyter to open criminal case after threats against him on social media

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has confirmed that the company would be opening a case of intimidation on behalf of André de Ruyter following social media posts.

De Ruyter has come under fire lately following two weeks of load shedding.

On Tuesday, EFF KZN leader Vusi Khoza took to Twitter, asking people to post De Ruyter's address and "go to their houses, drag them out and moer them".

On Wednesday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha confirmed to News24 that someone from the power utility's security team would be opening a case of intimidation on behalf of De Ruyter following threatening social media posts.



He said:

These are incitements to commit violence and crime. I don't know what time our people went to the police station and which police station, but I will find that out.

Mantshantsha did not say who the case would be opened against. However, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, EFF KwaZulu-Natal leader Vusi Khoza called on citizens to find the home addresses of De Ruyter and Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"André de Ruiter [sic], Pravin Gordhan and other @Eskom_SA thugs. Let's get their home addresses and publicize them here now. Let's go to their houses, drag them out and moer them. We are gstvol (gatvol). Let's get physical with these idiots. Now is the time #Azikhale," read one of the tweets.

The tweet has since been removed by Twitter for violating its rules.

On the sidelines of a briefing on Wednesday de Ruyter said: “Threats of violence are not conducive to a constructive public discourse on solving the energy crisis."

This week, De Ruyter was in the hot seat following massive load shedding across the country, which has led to some calling for his resignation.

In response to this, De Ruyter said: "We serve at the pleasure and discretion of the board. Of course, if the board considers it appropriate for other people and me to resign, then that is their decision to make. We have had no conversations in this regard so far, so I do not intend to resign of my own accord."

