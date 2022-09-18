55m ago

Eskom crisis: City of Cape Town working on protecting residents from some load shedding

Jenni Evans
  • The Western Cape's disaster management team is ready for a possible shift to worse load shedding. 
  • Premier Alan Winde held a special meeting on Sunday to prepare for a worsening of the power shortages and to protect critical services. 
  • In the meantime, the City of Cape Town says it is working on being able to protect residents from at least two stages.

The City of Cape Town is working towards generating enough capacity to protect residents from two stages of load shedding through its Steenbras Dam and possibly gas turbines as the countrywide power crisis deepens. 

"The city's ability to protect customers diminishes to a large extent after Stage 6, although limited mitigation would be possible by garnering gas turbine capacity," the city announced on Sunday night. 

Over Sunday night, the city is using its Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme to generate spare capacity for the week ahead. 

"But for now, we need an urgent national government intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa to avert this fast-approaching disaster,' said Councillor Beverley van Reenen, the city's mayoral committee member for energy.

Ramaphosa cut short his international visit to the US and the UK, to deal with the crisis, and is expected to head back to South Africa after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

READ | SA facing risk of unprecedented level of power outages

After meeting the Western Cape's MECs on Sunday, Winde said the province's disaster management team had been planning for this for a long time and was ready.

"The Western Cape government is prepared on all fronts should load shedding at this level continue. Although it is unlikely at this stage, our plans are continuously being updated and are intact should the situation worsen," he said in a statement. 

"It is critical that we are ready for any eventuality to ensure service delivery continues, especially across critical platforms.

"We are also working with national government departments to ameliorate the risks that come with power cuts."

Loadshedding tips:

Beware of higher fire risks due to alternative methods of lighting and cooking;

Beware of smash and grabs, and hijackings;

Plan for traffic congestion;

Look out for pedestrians; 

Reduce toilet flushing to help avoid sewer overflows if pump stations are without power for a long time; 

Keep a bit of cash for when ATMs don't work;

Keep gas lights, battery-powered torches, and candles for easy use;

Check that backup batteries for electric gates, garage doors and security systems are working and will last through load shedding;

Intersections are four-way stops when the robots are off;

Keep fuel in the vehicle's tank;

Ensure cellphone and devices are charged; 

Boil water ahead of load shedding and keep in flasks;

Keep safely stored water at hand;

Medication requiring refrigeration can be kept in a closed fridge for several hours without spoiling but check with your doctor or pharmacist if in doubt;

Connect with your local neighbourhood watch for assistance;

Look out for the vulnerable members of the community;

Make sure you have a family and work contact plan in place;

Switch off electric appliances ahead of load shedding to avoid power surges and extended outages when the power comes back on; 

Switch off and unplug appliances and chargers when not in use;

Lower geyser temperature to 60 degrees, and use it only for one or two hours a day. 

 * Info supplied by City of Cape Town and Western Cape government.

For life-threatening emergencies contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

