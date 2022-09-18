Eskom crisis: City of Cape Town working on protecting residents from some load shedding

The Western Cape's disaster management team is ready for a possible shift to worse load shedding.

Premier Alan Winde held a special meeting on Sunday to prepare for a worsening of the power shortages and to protect critical services.

In the meantime, the City of Cape Town says it is working on being able to protect residents from at least two stages.

The City of Cape Town is working towards generating enough capacity to protect residents from two stages of load shedding through its Steenbras Dam and possibly gas turbines as the countrywide power crisis deepens.

"The city's ability to protect customers diminishes to a large extent after Stage 6, although limited mitigation would be possible by garnering gas turbine capacity," the city announced on Sunday night.

Over Sunday night, the city is using its Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme to generate spare capacity for the week ahead.

"But for now, we need an urgent national government intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa to avert this fast-approaching disaster,' said Councillor Beverley van Reenen, the city's mayoral committee member for energy.

Ramaphosa cut short his international visit to the US and the UK, to deal with the crisis, and is expected to head back to South Africa after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

After meeting the Western Cape's MECs on Sunday, Winde said the province's disaster management team had been planning for this for a long time and was ready.

"The Western Cape government is prepared on all fronts should load shedding at this level continue. Although it is unlikely at this stage, our plans are continuously being updated and are intact should the situation worsen," he said in a statement.

"It is critical that we are ready for any eventuality to ensure service delivery continues, especially across critical platforms.

"We are also working with national government departments to ameliorate the risks that come with power cuts."

