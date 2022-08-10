42m ago

add bookmark

Eskom cuts power to Eastern Cape village after threats to technicians

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom decided to withdraw its services from Sibangweni village in the Eastern Cape following threats directed at employees.
Eskom decided to withdraw its services from Sibangweni village in the Eastern Cape following threats directed at employees.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/ALAMY
  • Eskom said it had lost R285 million in the Eastern Cape between April and June 2022 due to electricity theft.
  • An Eskom employee was threatened at gunpoint in Sibangweni village over the weekend while fixing meters that were tampered with.
  • The power utility has since cut off services to the Eastern Cape village.

Eskom has withdrawn its services to Sibangweni village in the Eastern Cape, after villagers threatened an Eskom technician at gunpoint over the weekend.

In a statement, Eskom said it was unable to operate and conduct the necessary audits in the village due to acts of intimidation and threats against its employees.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

It said the Eskom coastal team, which is attached to the Beacon Bay provincial head office, was dispatched to the area due to revenue losses caused by suspicious energy losses.

Eskom spokesperson Themba Mtshaulana said the parastatal took the decision to withdraw its services from the area following recent life-threatening incidents directed at Eskom employees.

Eskom said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of its employees and its failing infrastructure, and to minimise the subsequent revenue losses due to energy losses in the area.

Mtshaulana said:

We recently had a situation where an Eskom employee was followed and threatened at gunpoint by community members who demanded that the employee reconnects supply that he disconnected due to tampering on the meter. The matter was reported to the South African Police Service, and we are grateful that the employee escaped unharmed.

Eskom ordered all its employees to withdraw from the area with immediate effect following the incident.

The power utility said it planned to stave off crippling revenue losses of R285 million caused by electricity theft in the Eastern Cape by fixing vandalised meters which had been tampered with and preventing illegal connections. It said the plan had now hit a major snag due to the ongoing intimidation of its employees.

The power utility told News24 the revenue loss of R285 million had been recorded between April and June 2022.

Eskom said the loss did not include the cost of replacing vandalised or damaged material caused by illegal connections or meter tampering.

Mtshaulana said doing routine work in areas struggling with energy losses was Eskom's responsibility.

ALSO READ | 'Just unacceptable': Intercape pleads for help amid extortion fears

According to him, criminal behaviour directed at Eskom employees and continued energy losses in the area are being viewed as a business risk.

"The matter has necessitated Eskom to take a decision of withdrawing its services in Sibangweni with immediate effect. Eskom will be engaging with the Nyandeni Local Municipality to find a lasting solution that will curb these seemingly increasing acts of intimidation and threats directed to Eskom employees," added Mtshaulana.

Eskom said illegal acts were discovered when technicians fixed faults in the various areas.

It said electricity faults in areas plagued by illegal connections were most likely to occur due to network overload or meter tampering.

Mtshaulana added:

Another way that these are found is when concerned community members report suspected illegal connections and meter tampering. As part of normal operations, Eskom has a right and responsibility to remove illegally connected electricity users from the Eskom networks and evident tampering in affected areas.

"We also urge our communities to cooperate with Eskom to deal adequately with electricity-related matters," said Mtshaulana.

Eskom said it opened a criminal case at the Mthatha Central police station after the employee was held at gunpoint in Sibangweni on Saturday. It added that the matter would be transferred to the Libode police station.

Eastern Cape police could not immediately confirm that an investigation was under way. Their comment will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomeast londoneastern capeservice deliveryelectricitycrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
9% - 478 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
55% - 2991 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
33% - 1770 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 168 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.59
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.05
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,789.89
-0.3%
Silver
20.39
-0.7%
Palladium
2,206.50
-0.7%
Platinum
930.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
96.31
-0.4%
Top 40
63,771
0.0%
All Share
70,266
0.0%
Resource 10
65,045
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,829
0.0%
Financial 15
15,741
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo