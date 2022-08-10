Eskom cuts power to Eastern Cape village after threats to technicians

Eskom said it had lost R285 million in the Eastern Cape between April and June 2022 due to electricity theft.

An Eskom employee was threatened at gunpoint in Sibangweni village over the weekend while fixing meters that were tampered with.

The power utility has since cut off services to the Eastern Cape village.

In a statement, Eskom said it was unable to operate and conduct the necessary audits in the village due to acts of intimidation and threats against its employees.

It said the Eskom coastal team, which is attached to the Beacon Bay provincial head office, was dispatched to the area due to revenue losses caused by suspicious energy losses.

Eskom spokesperson Themba Mtshaulana said the parastatal took the decision to withdraw its services from the area following recent life-threatening incidents directed at Eskom employees.

Eskom said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of its employees and its failing infrastructure, and to minimise the subsequent revenue losses due to energy losses in the area.

Mtshaulana said:

We recently had a situation where an Eskom employee was followed and threatened at gunpoint by community members who demanded that the employee reconnects supply that he disconnected due to tampering on the meter. The matter was reported to the South African Police Service, and we are grateful that the employee escaped unharmed.

Eskom ordered all its employees to withdraw from the area with immediate effect following the incident.

The power utility said it planned to stave off crippling revenue losses of R285 million caused by electricity theft in the Eastern Cape by fixing vandalised meters which had been tampered with and preventing illegal connections. It said the plan had now hit a major snag due to the ongoing intimidation of its employees. The power utility told News24 the revenue loss of R285 million had been recorded between April and June 2022.

Eskom said the loss did not include the cost of replacing vandalised or damaged material caused by illegal connections or meter tampering.

Mtshaulana said doing routine work in areas struggling with energy losses was Eskom's responsibility.

According to him, criminal behaviour directed at Eskom employees and continued energy losses in the area are being viewed as a business risk.

"The matter has necessitated Eskom to take a decision of withdrawing its services in Sibangweni with immediate effect. Eskom will be engaging with the Nyandeni Local Municipality to find a lasting solution that will curb these seemingly increasing acts of intimidation and threats directed to Eskom employees," added Mtshaulana.

Eskom said illegal acts were discovered when technicians fixed faults in the various areas.

It said electricity faults in areas plagued by illegal connections were most likely to occur due to network overload or meter tampering.

Mtshaulana added:

Another way that these are found is when concerned community members report suspected illegal connections and meter tampering. As part of normal operations, Eskom has a right and responsibility to remove illegally connected electricity users from the Eskom networks and evident tampering in affected areas.

"We also urge our communities to cooperate with Eskom to deal adequately with electricity-related matters," said Mtshaulana.



Eskom said it opened a criminal case at the Mthatha Central police station after the employee was held at gunpoint in Sibangweni on Saturday. It added that the matter would be transferred to the Libode police station.

Eastern Cape police could not immediately confirm that an investigation was under way. Their comment will be added once received.