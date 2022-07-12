20m ago

add bookmark

Eskom dodgy deal: Four arrested for allegedly scoring kickbacks in multimillion-rand contract

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.
Eskom head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Two former Asea Brown Boveri employees and their wives have been arrested in connection with an allegedly inflated multimillion-rand Eskom contract. 
  • The two allegedly received cash and cars from Impulse International, a company sub-contracted by ABB.  
  • They are expected to appear in court soon.

Two former employees of engineering firm Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) have been arrested along with their wives in connection with an allegedly inflated multimillion-rand contract for work at Eskom's Kusile power station. 

It is alleged that they received cash and cars from a company ABB sub-contracted, called Impulse International.

READ | Koko's stepdaughter got R800m tender in Eskom looting scandal - report

The Investigating Directorate (ID) arrested the four people as part of a multi-agency initiative involving the Hawks and SARS in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and Middelburg in Mpumalanga after raiding their premises.

They are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Fin24 previously reported that former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko was accused of promising ABB R6.5 billion in future contracts if it sub-contracted work on Kusile to Impulse International, a company partially owned by his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma.

ABB was reportedly awarded a R2.2 billion control and instrumentation contract for Kusile in 2015, and subcontracted some of the work to Impulse.

Bespactacled Matshela Koko stares on
Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko
Gallo Images Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, Sowetan

According to a Sunday Times report, this was despite the fact that Impulse twice failed ABB's tests for sub-contractor appointments and did not qualify to do the work.

News24 previously reported that documents in the Eskom Files - a vast data dump of emails, forensic reports, bank statements, and legal and financial records - show that ABB paid Impulse R557 million.

And after Choma became a shareholder at Impulse, Eskom awarded the company a series of other lucrative contracts and paid the firm R295 million.

However, Eskom apparently stopped paying Impulse in 2017, after the Sunday Times exposed the links between the company, Koko and Choma.

Koko has consistently denied involvement in ABB's awarding of sub-contracts to Impulse.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
investigating directorateasea brown boveriimpulse internationaleskommatshela kokogautengkwazulu-natalmpumalangacrime and courtscorruptionfraud
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
23% - 1316 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
53% - 3008 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
24% - 1386 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,735.69
+0.1%
Silver
18.93
-1.0%
Palladium
2,142.61
-1.2%
Platinum
856.85
-2.0%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,637
-0.6%
All Share
66,853
-0.6%
Resource 10
61,659
-1.5%
Industrial 25
82,387
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,705
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo