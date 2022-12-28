52m ago

Eskom plant worker appears in court for stealing diesel worth R500 000

Marvin Charles
A 40-year-old Eskom plant operator, who was arrested for stealing diesel worth R500 000, made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Angelo Cysman was arrested on Friday last week.

He was released on R50 000 bail - and his case was postponed to February next year for further investigation.

Cysman's arrest came after Eskom initiated an internal investigation, which found he had permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel. He had declared the tanker was empty, and that all the diesel had been offloaded, whereas it was not.

The matter was referred to the Hawks' Crimes Against the State's team, based in Bellville, for further probing, which led to his arrest a month after Eskom laid a complaint regarding the theft of diesel.

Last month, a coal delivery truck driver was arrested at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga after the driver was found in possession of sub-grade coal meant for Eskom.

READ | Eskom sabotage: How De Ruyter was undermined by new board, excluded from meetings, forced to resign

Eskom previously said it would provide the required support to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure perpetrators were prosecuted.

The power utility urged the public to report information on the theft of coal, fuel oil and diesel. 


