36m ago

add bookmark

Eskom security guards shot dead in Cape town

Canny Maphanga
Eskom guards were shot dead.
Eskom guards were shot dead.
André Damons
  • Two security guards contracted to Eskom shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.
  • The guards were accompanying two Eskom technicians attending to a fault in the area.
  • Eskom employees managed to escape from the scene.

Two security guards were shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon while escorting Eskom technicians out  of the area.

The technicians were in the area attending to an electricity supply fault.

"The security guards were employed by VusaIsizwe Security and were contracted to Eskom to provide armed escorting services for technicians working in high-risk areas known for incidents of robberies, gun-pointing and violence," the power utility said in a statement  on Monday.

Preliminary investigations indicate the team had completed their work and were leaving the area in their vehicles when the attack on the guards took place.

Escape

The two guards died on the scene, while the Eskom employees managed to escape.

The general manager for Eskom distribution in the Western Cape, Alwie Lester, said the power utility was saddened by the loss of life, adding he had sent his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

READ | Woman charged with murder for allegedly stabbing husband cheating to death

"As Eskom, we condemn this violent act in the strongest terms.

"I am grateful that our employees were not physically harmed in this attack and they will receive the necessary counselling and support that such a trauma has undoubtedly caused. We will offer the same support to VusaIsizwe Security," he said.

News24 has contact the Western Cape police for comment and it will be added once received.

Related Links
Mbalula happy as police 'squeeze' Nyanga, Phillippi-East's thugs
Alleged murderer, 177 suspected rapists arrested in Western Cape
Mbalula, not province, has power to send in more police - Phillipi East leader
Read more on:
cape towneskomcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
25% - 540 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 125 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
26% - 556 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
44% - 945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.10
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-1.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.39)
Gold
1724.54
(-0.40)
Silver
17.36
(-0.57)
Platinum
824.00
(+2.74)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1933.00
(+1.91)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo