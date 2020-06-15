Eskom security guards shot dead in Cape town

Two security guards contracted to Eskom shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

The guards were accompanying two Eskom technicians attending to a fault in the area.

Eskom employees managed to escape from the scene.

Two security guards were shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon while escorting Eskom technicians out of the area.

The technicians were in the area attending to an electricity supply fault.

"The security guards were employed by VusaIsizwe Security and were contracted to Eskom to provide armed escorting services for technicians working in high-risk areas known for incidents of robberies, gun-pointing and violence," the power utility said in a statement on Monday.

Preliminary investigations indicate the team had completed their work and were leaving the area in their vehicles when the attack on the guards took place.

Escape

The two guards died on the scene, while the Eskom employees managed to escape.

The general manager for Eskom distribution in the Western Cape, Alwie Lester, said the power utility was saddened by the loss of life, adding he had sent his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

"As Eskom, we condemn this violent act in the strongest terms.

"I am grateful that our employees were not physically harmed in this attack and they will receive the necessary counselling and support that such a trauma has undoubtedly caused. We will offer the same support to VusaIsizwe Security," he said.

News24 has contact the Western Cape police for comment and it will be added once received.