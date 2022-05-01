Eskom targets Mpumalanga municipalities over R13.2 billion debt

Eskom has bit back at Mpumalanga municipalities that owe it billions of rand.

The power utility said municipalities had many funding options and had no excuse

It added that it was the constitutional responsibility of all municipalities to pay on time.

Eskom has put its foot down for municipalities in Mpumalanga that owe them billions of rand.



In several municipalities in the Nkangala and Ehlanzeni districts, the power utility implements load reduction from 05:00 to 07:00 and 17:00 to 19:00.

The 10 worst defaulters owe Eskom R13.2 billion, it said.

And according to Collin Reddy, general manager of the distribution division in the province, the debt is crippling Eskom's ability to deliver services.

"This behaviour of not honouring account payments threatens the security of supply to the citizens residing in these supply areas as Eskom cannot continue to maintain its infrastructure and supply electricity for free.

"These municipalities receive government grants as well as payment for services rendered from their loyal customers. However, Eskom remains unpaid for the electricity consumed by these municipalities," Reddy added.

The worst defaulting municipalities in Mpumalanga are:

eMalahleni (Witbank) with R5.9 billion outstanding

Govan Mbeki (Secunda) with R2.9 billion

Thaba Chweu (Lydenburg / Mashishing) with R1 billion

the City of Mbombela (Nelspruit) with R770 million

Victor Khanye in Delmas with R465 million

Mkhondo (Piet Retief) with R316 million





Msukaligwa (Ermelo) owes R154 million, Dipaleseng (Balfour) owes R101 million and Emakhazeni (Belfast) owes R64 million.

The four worst defaulters account for 86% of the overdue debt in the province, Reddy added.

"Municipalities have a constitutional responsibility and duty, not only to Eskom but to their customers, to fulfil their financial obligations for the bulk supply of electricity so that Eskom can, in turn, meet their obligations."

The Mbombela municipality previously admitted that it owes Eskom R999 million. Of that R770 million is owed for more than 90 days. However, it has an agreement to settle the debt.







