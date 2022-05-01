56m ago

add bookmark

Eskom targets Mpumalanga municipalities over R13.2 billion debt

accreditation
Buks Viljoen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Jaco Marais
Photo: Jaco Marais
  • Eskom has bit back at Mpumalanga municipalities that owe it billions of rand.
  • The power utility said municipalities had many funding options and had no excuse
  • It added that it was the constitutional responsibility of all municipalities to pay on time.

Eskom has put its foot down for municipalities in Mpumalanga that owe them billions of rand.

In several municipalities in the Nkangala and Ehlanzeni districts, the power utility implements load reduction from 05:00 to 07:00 and 17:00 to 19:00.

The 10 worst defaulters owe Eskom R13.2 billion, it said.

And according to Collin Reddy, general manager of the distribution division in the province, the debt is crippling Eskom's ability to deliver services.

"This behaviour of not honouring account payments threatens the security of supply to the citizens residing in these supply areas as Eskom cannot continue to maintain its infrastructure and supply electricity for free.

"These municipalities receive government grants as well as payment for services rendered from their loyal customers. However, Eskom remains unpaid for the electricity consumed by these municipalities," Reddy added.

The worst defaulting municipalities in Mpumalanga are:

  • eMalahleni (Witbank) with R5.9 billion outstanding
  • Govan Mbeki (Secunda) with R2.9 billion
  • Thaba Chweu (Lydenburg / Mashishing) with R1 billion
  • the City of Mbombela (Nelspruit) with R770 million
  • Victor Khanye in Delmas with R465 million
  • Mkhondo (Piet Retief) with R316 million


Msukaligwa (Ermelo) owes R154 million, Dipaleseng (Balfour) owes R101 million and Emakhazeni (Belfast) owes R64 million.

The four worst defaulters account for 86% of the overdue debt in the province, Reddy added.

"Municipalities have a constitutional responsibility and duty, not only to Eskom but to their customers, to fulfil their financial obligations for the bulk supply of electricity so that Eskom can, in turn, meet their obligations."

The Mbombela municipality previously admitted that it owes Eskom R999 million. Of that R770 million is owed for more than 90 days. However, it has an agreement to settle the debt.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskommpumalangaelecticity
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9102 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3938 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo