JUST IN | Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 08:00

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding nationwide from 08:00 on Thursday, due to "the increase in unit breakdowns".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the power utility said it would implement rolling blackouts from 08:00, which would continue until 22:00.

"The delay of the return to service of two units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at Kriel, Tutuka, and Kendal have resulted in the need for load shedding today," Eskom said in its statement.

The power utility also said there was a high possibility that Stage 2 would be escalated to Stage 3 during the evening peak and that the "constrained power supply situation may persist throughout the weekend".

More to follow.