Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday

(Dudu Zitha, Beeld)
(Dudu Zitha, Beeld)

Eskom has said in a statement that due to a severely constrained generation system as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, it has become necessary to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 to 22:00 on Tuesday.

Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the last 48 hours, the utility said.

A generator each broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down.

This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, "necessitates that loadshedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system".

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 11 665MW of capacity, adding to the 4 558MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"Any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the escalation of loadshedding at short notice," Eskom said.

