Fine Town residents must pay Eskom R6 000 for power to be restored in their homes.

Eskom switched off power on Monday, accusing residents of bypassing its meters.

Residents retaliated by protesting and torching vehicles.

Eskom is demanding R6 052 from Fine Town residents before it will restore power to their homes.

The power utility disconnected over 1 800 homes after accusing them of defrauding its metered system.

Residents allegedly bypassed Eskom meters and had also damaged infrastructure - now the power utility is demanding a R500 down payment before reconnecting electricity.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said 1 800 customers serviced by the Lunar Fine Town and Lunar Laxman substations were switched off.

"Each customer must pay R6052.60 to be reconnected. Alternatively, residents should enter into a Deferred Payment Arrangement (DFA) with Eskom," said Qithi.

On Wednesday afternoon, residents took to the streets, barricading roads leading to the township.

Later in the evening, they set alight two trucks.

"If customers want DPA, a R500 down payment is required. Then the rest of the fine would be paid in instalments for six months," Qithi said.

Residents pleaded with Eskom not to use a blanket approach.

They appealed to the power utility to identify those who tampered with its meters and others who were not paying for electricity.

Martha Khoza claimed she was among those paying for their power.

"We are in the dark because of our neighbours who don't pay. I am a single parent looking after minor children. It is painful that we are clueless and don't know when power will be back.

"Winter is approaching. This winter has been predicted as the coldest one. I don't know how to cope should power not be restored this winter. The little money I had saved will go to buying gas and paraffin," Khoza said.



Khoza collects wood to cook.

"I plead with Eskom to consider us who are obedient. We can't be punished for our neighbours' sins. Those who don't pay must start paying quickly. I am apologising on behalf of our neighbours," she said.

Thulani Mpongo called on Eskom to consider that some residents could not afford to pay the R6 052 fine.

"We were never informed in advance that power would be switched off. We decided to go and protest after being in the dark since Monday, although I am among those who pay.

"There are many among us who are not paying. Eskom must target those who bypassed their meter. I have thrown away food from my fridge. I am unemployed and survived on odd jobs.

"This means the little I earn will be going on buying paraffin. Eskom is punishing us for something we didn't do. Eskom must go house to house and remove its meters that have been tampered with. I am innocent and deserve to have electricity," Mpongo said.





