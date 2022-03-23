42m ago

Esther Mahlangu: 'Her attacker is hiding among us' - neighbours live in fear

Ntwaagae Seleka
Esther Mahlangu has been attacked in her home.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, Sunday Times
  • Neighbours of Esther Mahlangu fear for their lives after she was attacked in her home.
  • Elderly women in Siyabuswa believe that the attacker is planning to strike again.
  • They called on the police to arrest the culprit.

Elderly citizens of Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga, says they are living in fear after internationally renowned Ndebele artist, Esther Mahlangu, was attacked.

A robber repeatedly assaulted Mahlangu, 87, at her home on 19 March and strangled her before making off with an undisclosed amount of money and her licensed private firearm.

The attack happened between 14:00 and 15:00.

The house, which is decorated home with Ndebele paintings, has security cameras and an electric fence.

Mahlangu's neighbour, Sarah Mahlangu, 61, who is not related to her, has been having sleepless nights since the attack.

She asked:

How can we sleep in peace when we are under attack?

READ | Esther Mahlangu: She was crying, saying her attacker bound her hands, beat her repeatedly - neighbour

"The elderly are not safe in the country. I have not slept in peace since Saturday. I am afraid that I might be next. Mahlangu stays in a secure yard with cameras and an electric fence. If they can attack a person who is safe, what about us?" she added.

"I would be lying if I say we are safe as pensioners in Siyabuswa. We call on the police to act fast and arrest Mahlangu's perpetrator. Our police must prioritise our area and become more visible," she said.


Armed

Maria Mthimunye, 73, claimed that she kept a wooden stick ready to attack any intruders.

"We are afraid. Should he enter my house, I am going to beat him with my stick. We can't be victimised in our homes. Mahlangu's attack has left us in fear. I am afraid to even walk to the shops.

"We are all shocked and looking for answers. I can't sleep at night. Whenever I close my eyes, I feel that there is someone in my bedroom. We are traumatised. I wish Mahlangu a speedy recovery," Mthimunye said.


READ | Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu robbed, attacked

Rebecca Mokoena, 66, said she had lost faith in the Siyabuswa police.

She said:

If our police officers were doing their work, they would have arrested the culprit by now. Our local officers mustn’t handle Mahlangu’s case. This is a woman who is known worldwide, senior officers must handle her case.

She added: "It is embarrassing to see a woman her age being attacked at her home. It is also embarrassing for a woman of her stature to be attacked at the place where she is supposed to be safe. Everyone in Mpumalanga knows Mahlangu.

"Her attack was not a case of mistaken identity. It was properly planned by someone who did his homework. As an ordinary resident of Siyabuswa, I am not safe at home and on the streets.

"Her attacker is hiding among us. His next victim is unknown. He is somewhere planning to attack another elderly woman. 

"God must give Mahlangu strength and heal her from her wounds. Her enemy must be found very soon."


