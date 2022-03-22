Esther Mahlangu: She was crying, saying her attacker bound her hands, beat her repeatedly - neighbour

Esther Mahlangu is receiving support after being attacked at her home.

Mahlangu was attacked by an intruder who fled with her money and firearm after assaulting and strangling her.

She was left with bruises on her face.

World-renowned Ndebele painter Dr Esther Mahlangu sits on a wooden chair, carrying a white cloth she uses to wipe her injured face at home in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.

Surrounding the octogenarian are family members, neighbours, friends, politicians, police detectives and government officials who are there to offer their sympathy after the famous artist was a victim of a contact crime.

Mahlangu, 87, was attacked on Sunday by an intruder who punched her in the face and strangled her until she lost consciousness. On Monday, her swollen face and bruises bore evidence to the attack.

"I thank the support I am receiving. I am not ready to address the media, my child," Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu, who lives alone, was attacked in broad daylight at her home by an intruder who gagged her mouth with a cloth and physically assaulted her.

Her attacker fled with an undisclosed amount of money and her licensed firearm.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 15:00.

Her neighbour, Nakabini Masango, was among the first people to respond to Mahlangu's cries for help.

"I was at home with my children. I later asked them to go and check up on Mahlangu as we usually do because she stays alone. After they had left, I heard Mahlangu screaming for help.

"As I stepped out of the house, my daughter Hlobisile returned screaming that Mahlangu was bleeding. I ran to Mahlangu and found her injured. She was bleeding on her face.

"Mahlangu was scantily dressed. A cloth used to gag her mouth was on her neck. She was crying, narrating how her attacker bound her hands with a cellphone charger and repeatedly beat her up," Masango said.

Swift arrest

Masango pleaded with the police to arrest Mahlangu's attacker.

"Mahlangu was attacked in broad daylight. I think her attacker is someone who knows her place very well. There are cameras inside and outside her yard. There is also an electric fence covering her yard.

"How did he enter and leave the property unnoticed? The police must swiftly find the person before he does more damage. We are scared. Mahlangu has put our Ndebele nation on the map.

"She is our international icon that deserves to be protected. She deserves to be protected 24 hours a day. Her security must be strengthened before her attacker returns," Masango pleaded.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said they were investigating a case of house robbery.

"Mahlangu was alone and was preparing to take a nap. She locked all doors of her house. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside the house.

"The man allegedly grabbed and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable and tried to strangle her until she reportedly became unconscious.

"When she regained consciousness, Mahlangu realised that her house was ransacked and her firearm and money were stolen from a safe," Mohlala said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

