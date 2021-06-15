Estina dairy farm: Brother-in-law of suspected Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma released on bail

A man who was arrested in connection with a R25 million fraud and money laundering case linked to the infamous Estina dairy farm project, has been released on bail in the the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID), the bail application of Dinesh Patel, believed to be the brother-in-law of suspected Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, was granted on Tuesday.

Patel is a representative of Nulane Investment, which Sharma owns.

He is accused along with 14 others of charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with a multimillion-rand feasibility study that the Free State agriculture department contracted to Nulane Investment, according to ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

The other accused include Sharma; former head of the Free State Department for Rural Development Peter Thabethe; former Free State agriculture department head Limakatso Moorosi; and former Free State agriculture department CFO Seipati Dlamini.

