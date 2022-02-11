13m ago

add bookmark

Estina dairy farm: Court postpones R37.7m fraud case against alleged Gupta associate, co-accused

Jeanette Chabalala
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Saliesh Indurjeeth and Kamal Vasram appear in court in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project.
Saliesh Indurjeeth and Kamal Vasram appear in court in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project.
IPID
  • The case against Kamal Vasram and co-accused Saliesh Indurjeeth has been postponed to 9 March.
  • The two were arrested in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project.
  • They face charges of fraud, as well as contravention of the International Trade Administration Act and the Exchange Control Act.

The R37.7 million fraud case against two alleged Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth has been postponed to 9 March.

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court postponed the matter on Friday for the disclosing of the case docket, their attorneys' financial instructions, and instructions on the merits of the case, said spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Seboka.

The two are currently out on R10 000 bail after their arrest for fraud and the contravention of the International Trade Administration and Exchange Control Acts.

They were arrested on Monday, 31 January, after they were "directly linked" to the failed Estina project.

"The investigation revealed that Estina submitted customs clearance documents (SAD 500 and invoice) in support of a VAT refund claim," Seboka said.

READ | Estina dairy farm: Iqbal Sharma, 3 ex-govt officials appear on fraud, money laundering charges

"The customs declaration was then scrutinised whereupon the declared value of over R37.7 million for a so-called 'NEW' pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high. The suspected overpriced pasteurisation plant, which was imported from India, was rather invoiced to Estina by Gateway Limited in the United Arab Emirates.

"Evidence that is already in the public domain suggests that Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas, as a conduit to launder money and to extract funds from South Africa.

"The State further alleges that the overstated or inflated value was intentionally and unlawfully used by Estina and its sole director - Vasram - to launder funds from South Africa, to the prejudice of the tax paying public in general."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
estina dairy farmpretoriagautengcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 228 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 1506 votes
I don't know
11% - 210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,831.97
+0.3%
Silver
23.07
-0.5%
Palladium
2,259.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,037.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
91.41
-0.2%
Top 40
69,683
-0.4%
All Share
76,372
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,024
-0.3%
Industrial 25
93,140
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,907
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo