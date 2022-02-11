Estina dairy farm: Court postpones R37.7m fraud case against alleged Gupta associate, co-accused

The case against Kamal Vasram and co-accused Saliesh Indurjeeth has been postponed to 9 March.

The two were arrested in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project.

They face charges of fraud, as well as contravention of the International Trade Administration Act and the Exchange Control Act.

The R37.7 million fraud case against two alleged Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth has been postponed to 9 March.

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court postponed the matter on Friday for the disclosing of the case docket, their attorneys' financial instructions, and instructions on the merits of the case, said spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Seboka.

The two are currently out on R10 000 bail after their arrest for fraud and the contravention of the International Trade Administration and Exchange Control Acts.

They were arrested on Monday, 31 January, after they were "directly linked" to the failed Estina project.

"The investigation revealed that Estina submitted customs clearance documents (SAD 500 and invoice) in support of a VAT refund claim," Seboka said.

"The customs declaration was then scrutinised whereupon the declared value of over R37.7 million for a so-called 'NEW' pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high. The suspected overpriced pasteurisation plant, which was imported from India, was rather invoiced to Estina by Gateway Limited in the United Arab Emirates.

"Evidence that is already in the public domain suggests that Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas, as a conduit to launder money and to extract funds from South Africa.

"The State further alleges that the overstated or inflated value was intentionally and unlawfully used by Estina and its sole director - Vasram - to launder funds from South Africa, to the prejudice of the tax paying public in general."

