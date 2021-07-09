1h ago

add bookmark

Estina Dairy Farm: Iqbal Sharma has travelled the world and always returns home to SA, court hears

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Iqbal Sharma will apply for bail.
Iqbal Sharma will apply for bail.
Andrew Brown, Gallo Images, Media24
  • Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma has launched a bail appeal in the Bloemfontein High Court.
  • His counsel submitted that the regional magistrate "erred in fact and law".
  • Judgment is reserved for Wednesday.

Counsel on behalf of alleged Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, has argued that their client is not a flight risk as he has travelled extensively across the globe and still returns to South Africa.

"You are dealing with South African citizen, a 57-year-old married man, and the most important aspect [of] his roots for the last 27 years have always been in the Republic of South Africa.

"The undisputed evidence on the record shows that for over a year to two years, the appellant was fully aware of this investigation relating to this charge in this matter against and during that time period, he went many times out of the country (on business and leisure) and each and every time, he returned back to his home, his wife, and his business in RSA.

"That is the person you are dealing with," advocate Mannie Witz argued on behalf of Sharma.

After being denied bail on 8 June, Sharma, who is currently in custody, brought an application for appeal in the Bloemfontein High Court, which was heard virtually before Judge Joseph Mhlambi on Friday.

ALSO READ | I have no association whatsoever with the Gupta family, Iqbal Sharma tells court

News24 earlier reported that Bloemfontein Magistrate Estelle de Lange said that she found the State had a strong case against the former Transnet board member after considering the case.

She added there was a likelihood the accused would flee the country.

In addition, De Lange said Sharma did not have much money left in the country, and no bail amount would secure his stay here, News24 reported at the time.

Sharma was arrested on fraud and money laundering charges to the tune of R25 million - linked to the failed Estina dairy farm project.

Sharma's counsel, however, submitted that Magistrate De Lange erred in fact and law.

Witz argued:

The real main ground is that he [Sharma] is a flight risk. We submit that the learned regional magistrate erred both in fact or in law in exercising discretion because a court should always consider the suitable conditions or alternatives to denying bail.

The court was referred to the bail judgment where Witz submitted that no consideration was given to any alternative consideration and that this leads to a failure to exercise proper discretion.

"If you have not exercised proper discretion, as occurred in the case of the appellant, then there is indeed the position that your lordship can interfere," Witz said.

Sharma's counsel further submitted that, among other things, there were alternative suggestions such as house arrest, an ankle bracelet, or reporting to the police station.

ALSO READ | Estina dairy project: Iqbal Sharma remains in custody as two accused granted bail

Witz further raised the Covid-19 pandemic and submitted that De Lange did not consider the impact of prison life if Sharma is detained in these conditions.

"We say that the learned regional magistrate never took into account the concerns of prison life... but with the third wave of Covid-19, the confines of prison, the dangers to life and health where there is severe overcrowding," Witz said.

Judgment is reserved until Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
estina dairy farmiqbal sharmafree statebloemfonteincourts
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
22% - 270 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 116 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
68% - 818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.25
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,810.13
+0.4%
Silver
26.18
+0.9%
Palladium
2,814.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,102.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo