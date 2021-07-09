Estina Dairy Farm: Iqbal Sharma has travelled the world and always returns home to SA, court hears

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma has launched a bail appeal in the Bloemfontein High Court.

His counsel submitted that the regional magistrate "erred in fact and law".

Judgment is reserved for Wednesday.

Counsel on behalf of alleged Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, has argued that their client is not a flight risk as he has travelled extensively across the globe and still returns to South Africa.

"You are dealing with South African citizen, a 57-year-old married man, and the most important aspect [of] his roots for the last 27 years have always been in the Republic of South Africa.

"The undisputed evidence on the record shows that for over a year to two years, the appellant was fully aware of this investigation relating to this charge in this matter against and during that time period, he went many times out of the country (on business and leisure) and each and every time, he returned back to his home, his wife, and his business in RSA.

"That is the person you are dealing with," advocate Mannie Witz argued on behalf of Sharma.

After being denied bail on 8 June, Sharma, who is currently in custody, brought an application for appeal in the Bloemfontein High Court, which was heard virtually before Judge Joseph Mhlambi on Friday.

News24 earlier reported that Bloemfontein Magistrate Estelle de Lange said that she found the State had a strong case against the former Transnet board member after considering the case.

She added there was a likelihood the accused would flee the country.

In addition, De Lange said Sharma did not have much money left in the country, and no bail amount would secure his stay here, News24 reported at the time.

Sharma was arrested on fraud and money laundering charges to the tune of R25 million - linked to the failed Estina dairy farm project.

Sharma's counsel, however, submitted that Magistrate De Lange erred in fact and law.

Witz argued:

The real main ground is that he [Sharma] is a flight risk. We submit that the learned regional magistrate erred both in fact or in law in exercising discretion because a court should always consider the suitable conditions or alternatives to denying bail.

The court was referred to the bail judgment where Witz submitted that no consideration was given to any alternative consideration and that this leads to a failure to exercise proper discretion.

"If you have not exercised proper discretion, as occurred in the case of the appellant, then there is indeed the position that your lordship can interfere," Witz said.

Sharma's counsel further submitted that, among other things, there were alternative suggestions such as house arrest, an ankle bracelet, or reporting to the police station.

Witz further raised the Covid-19 pandemic and submitted that De Lange did not consider the impact of prison life if Sharma is detained in these conditions.

"We say that the learned regional magistrate never took into account the concerns of prison life... but with the third wave of Covid-19, the confines of prison, the dangers to life and health where there is severe overcrowding," Witz said.

Judgment is reserved until Wednesday.