1h ago

add bookmark

Estina dairy farm: New accused to be added in fraud and money laundering case

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma during his appearance for a bail application at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 7 June 2021.
Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma during his appearance for a bail application at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 7 June 2021.
Mlungusi Louw/Gallo Images, Volksblad
  • The criminal case against alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma and his co-accused, including senior officials from the Free State government, has been postponed to 8 October.
  • The State asked for the postponement to add two new accused to the matter.
  • The accused face charges of fraud relating to millions paid by government for a study, but allegedly diverted to a company owned by the Guptas.

The criminal case against alleged Gupta associate and former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma and his co-accused has been postponed for the expected addition of two new accused in the matter.

On Monday, the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, sitting virtually, heard that the State wanted to have the matter postponed as two more people would be formally charged.

It is understood that the two new accused are businesspeople.

Prosecutor advocate Nazeer Cassim also placed it on record that a new indictment had been formulated and would be served on the accused during the course of Monday.

Sharma, along with Nulane Investment employee Dinesh Patel, former heads of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Peter Thabethe and Limakatso Moorosi, as well as former departmental chief financial officer Seipati Dhlamini are facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

READ | Key Gupta lieutenant Iqbal Sharma arrested in connection with failed Estina dairy project

The former government officials also face a charge of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The court heard that pre-trial meetings would go ahead in Gauteng and Bloemfontein to narrow down the disputes and have the matter trial-ready by the next court appearance.

The defence teams agreed to the postponement, but one believed there had been an unreasonable delay on the part of the State in completing its investigations.

The matter was postponed to 8 October, when it was likely to be transferred to the Free State High Court for trial.

Meanwhile, a process is under way to have the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, and their wives, Chetali and Arti, deported back to South Africa to stand trial in the same matter, News24 previously reported.

READ | NPA asks Interpol to help with arrests, deport Guptas to SA

The Gupta brothers fled the country in 2018 and are reportedly in the United Arab Emirates.

The matter relates to the alleged procurement fraud involving R24.9 million paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State government to Nulane Investment, owned and controlled by Sharma.

From there, the money was allegedly diverted to Islandsite Investments, a company owned and controlled by the controversial Gupta family.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate, the money was paid to Nulane Investment to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State's flagship Mohoma Mobung project.

The now infamous Estina dairy farm was one of the programmes included in the Mohoma Mobung project. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
estina dairy farmfree statebloemfonteinmoney launderingfraud
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 248 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
59% - 924 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
16% - 256 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.25
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,824.21
-0.2%
Silver
24.71
-0.1%
Palladium
2,414.72
-0.5%
Platinum
1,023.49
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
59,850
-0.4%
All Share
66,046
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,703
-1.9%
Industrial 25
84,212
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,102
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo