Estina dairy farm: R37.7m fraud case of alleged Gupta associates a step closer to trial

Kamal Vasram and co-accused Saliesh Indurjeeth were arrested in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project.

They have been charged with fraud to the tune of R37.7 million.

The matter has been postponed so that the State and defence can iron out outstanding issues.

The R37.7 million fraud case of two alleged Gupta associates, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, is a step closer to trial after the matter was postponed in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



The State asked that the matter be postponed to 30 June to iron out outstanding issues between the State and defence.



News24 previously reported that Vasram and Indurjeeth were arrested on 31 January after they were "directly linked" to the failed Estina dairy farm project.

"The investigation revealed that Estina submitted customs clearance documents (SAD 500 and invoice) in support of a VAT refund claim," Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said at the time.

"The customs declaration was then scrutinised whereupon the declared value of over R37.7 million for a so-called 'new' pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high. The suspected overpriced pasteurisation plant, which was imported from India, was rather invoiced to Estina by Gateway Limited in the United Arab Emirates."

"Evidence that is already in the public domain suggests that Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas as a conduit to launder money and to extract funds from South Africa."



"The State further alleges that the overstated or inflated value was intentionally and unlawfully used by Estina and its sole director - Vasram - to launder funds from South Africa to the prejudice of the tax-paying public in general."



Both men were charged with fraud and the contravention of the International Trade Administration and Exchange Control Acts.



They are out on bail of R10 000 each.





