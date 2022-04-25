Estranged wife of top advocate William Mokhari, two others, charged with conspiracy to commit murder

The estranged wife of Senior Counsel, Advocate William Mokhari, has been released on bail after she was charged with conspiring to kill her husband.

Boitumelo Joyce Mokhari and her alleged co-accused Shadrack Malipane and Jacob Malope appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they were each granted R3 000 bail.

The men were arrested on 14 April, while Boitumelo handed herself over at Sandton police station on 20 April.

"Police acted on a tip-off about a plot to murder Advocate Mokhari, with allegations, received that the firearm that was to be used for the commission of the alleged offence to kill him was delivered to a so-called prophet (Malipane).

"On arrival at the premises of the prophet, police conducted a search where the firearm and ammunition were seized from the boot of Malipane's vehicle," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The matter will be back in court on 14 June 2022.





