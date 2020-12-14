59m ago

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for coronavirus, dies

Kaveel Singh
Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died on Sunday while under medical care in a hospital in SA, the kingdom's government said in a statement.

In the statement, Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said:

Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa.

The statement did not detail the cause of the 52-year-old prime minister's death.

He was admitted to hospital more than two weeks after he contracted Covid-19, News24 previously reported.

Dlamini announced on 16 November that he had tested positive but he felt well and was asymptomatic.

At the time, Masuku said Dlamini was "stable" and "responding well to treatment".

Dlamini worked in prominent leadership roles in the banking sector before taking over as prime minister.

