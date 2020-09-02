Ethekwini mayor condemns blockade of the N3 by protesting artists

Ethekwini's mayor has condemned a protest by local artists that resulted in the N3 being blockaded.

According to the mayor's office, 30 protesters were arrested.

While the local government is aware that the economy is strained, it says it will not tolerate anarchy and the blockading of roads.

Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the "unruly behaviour" by local artists who blockaded the N3 on Wednesday morning during a #VulaPresident protest.

"I wish to denounce the unlawful conduct of blockading of roads to resolve matters," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We understand that various sectors and industries have been hard hit economically by the Covid-19 global pandemic but the unruly actions and acts of economic sabotage will not be tolerated and those who go against the law will be brought to book," Kaunda added.

This after a group of artists blockaded the road, calling for the creative sector to be opened during the current Level 2 lockdown.

The Office of the Mayor said according to the metro police, about 30 protesters were arrested.

"As government, we are aware that the economy is severely strained. Therefore, we implore you to exercise patience during this difficult time as we work towards recovering our economy for the benefit of all," Kaunda said.

He added as a democratic government, the City's doors remained open to discuss issues affecting its residents.

"Most importantly, we respect the right of people to embark on peaceful protests.

"What we will not tolerate is anarchy and blockading of roads which puts a further strain in our ailing economy," he said.

News24 reached out to the police for comment. It will be added once it is received.