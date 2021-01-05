1h ago

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda tests positive for Covid-19

Riaan Grobler
Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has contracted Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home. 
  • Kaunda has called on people in the province to adhere to lockdown protocols. 
  • He also slammed conspiracy theories linking 5G to the coronavirus, following comments to that effect by an ANC councillor. 

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is currently isolating at home and remains in good health after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kaunda has urged the residents of eThekwini to continue to be vigilant, as well as avoiding unnecessary movement and super-spreader events.

The mayor also called on families having funerals to keep the number of mourners below 50 and disperse after the proceedings have ended.

"This second wave of Covid-19 is so vicious that by now at least we all have close family members, friends and relatives who have succumbed to it. Therefore, we must continue to work together to flatten the curve by adhering to all safety protocols," said Kaunda.

He cautioned those peddling conspiracy theories about the pandemic to desist from spreading misinformation because it went against accepted protocols in the fight against this virus.

Conspiracy theories

"We continue to be guided by science as advised by the Department of Health. It is unfortunate that some people are spreading false information about the installation of 5G and linking it to the spread of Covid-19 in the city. This has created an impression that we are a city that is averse to technological innovation," he said.

This refers to a voice note from one of the ANC's provincial councillors, Sfiso Mngadi, in which he shared conspiracy theories about links between 5G networks and Covid-19, and suggested that the eThekwini council consider disconnecting 5G towers.

READ | 'Lunacy of the highest order': ANC KZN summons councillor over Covid-19 misinformation voice note

"It's lunacy of the highest order, and you can quote me on that," provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told News24 on Monday.

"We condemn it."

Kaunda said eThekwini was determined to become a smart city and would continue to embrace programmes aimed at fast-tracking this process.

"Ultimately, our goal is to be the centre of digital transformation in the country in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution programme."

