eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's private home comes under 'attack'

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's private residence was "attacked" on Sunday evening.
  • The actual nature of the "attack" is yet to be communicated to the public.
  • The City's leadership called on the police to "act swiftly to investigate those behind this attack".

The private home of eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda came under "attack" on Sunday evening.

Municipality spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini said in a statement that the City's leadership condemned the "senseless attack".

"Although the mayor is a public figure and the number one citizen of the city, he and his family deserve to be protected," Dlamini said.

He added that the City understood the confusion among members of the public over the fact that some political figures, such as mayors and premiers, live in state houses.

"This may allow citizens to feel entitled to march to their houses. We would like to clarify that the mayor stays in a private residence and his home is not public property."

READ | Ramaphosa condemns actions of protesters who 'stormed' KZN premier's home

The actual nature of the "attack" is yet to be communicated to the public.

News24 contacted the mayor's spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, for further details, which will be added when received. 

Dlamini said the City's leadership called on the police to "act swiftly to investigate those behind this attack".

Dlamini added: "They must be brought to book for their thuggery and this terrorising act."

According to Dlamini, the municipality lost many councillors as a result of murder.

"We take every threat seriously. It should be noted that many of these councillors were killed in their place of residence, hence our justified concerns regarding this attack."

In February, a group of around 100 people marched to the private residence of Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The premier was not at home during the protest.

They allegedly hurled insults and made threats, which caused her family, including her children, trauma.

A video of the protest that went viral at the time showed the group marching to Dube-Ncube's home, saying they were on a door-to-door campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal government ordered an investigation into threats and intimidation after the group gathered outside her home.


